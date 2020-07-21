Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Immediate release of Chin'ono and Ngarivhume - Tajamuka

by Simbarashe Sithole
21 Jul 2020 at 13:14hrs | Views
Pressure group Tajamuka /Sesijikile leader Promise Mkwananzi has urged thousands of people to go to court when arrested journalist Hopewell Chinon'ono and politician Jacob Ngarivhume appear.


Mkwananzi said the mass should  demand their immediate and unconditional release.

"When @daddyhope &@jngarivhume are finally brought to court let's go there in our thousands and demand their immediate & unconditional release," reads Mkwananzi's tweet.

The two were arrested yesterday by the police who accuse  them of inciting violence ahead of street demonstrations planned for next week by activists against  corruption in government.

Source - Byo24news

