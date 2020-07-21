Immediate release of Chin'ono and Ngarivhume - Tajamuka

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Pressure group Tajamuka /Sesijikile leader Promise Mkwananzi has urged thousands of people to go to court when arrested journalist Hopewell Chinon'ono and politician Jacob Ngarivhume appear.

Mkwananzi said the mass should demand their immediate and unconditional release."When @daddyhope &@jngarivhume are finally brought to court let's go there in our thousands and demand their immediate & unconditional release," reads Mkwananzi's tweet.The two were arrested yesterday by the police who accuse them of inciting violence ahead of street demonstrations planned for next week by activists against corruption in government.