Man shot by police given $5 000 bail

by Mandla Ndlovu

High Court Judge Justice Chitapi has granted RTGS$5 000 to Samson Zharare, who works as a vendor & who was left hospitalised recently after @PoliceZimbabwe shot at him in Chitungwiza&was charged with 3 counts including murder, attempted murder &resisting arrest by police officer. pic.twitter.com/ITsX8g1C40 — ZLHR (@ZLHRLawyers) July 21, 2020

High Court Judge Justice Tawanda Chitapi has granted RTGS$5 000 to Chitungwiza vendor Samson Zharare, who was left hospitalised recently after police shot at him in Chitungwiza and was charged with 3 counts including murder, attempted murder and resisting arrest by police officer.Zharare is being represented by Zimbabwe Lawyers Human Rights.Zharare was shot on foot by police officers at the Jambanja Market is facing three charges of attempted murder, resisting a police officer and illegal vending.The State alleges that on July 5 Zharare was selling drugs and groceries at an undesignated area.He was stopped by the police who were on patrol but did not comply.He actually attempted to run over the two police officers constables Marimbashiri and Mukorombindo with his vehicle a Toyota Vitz.They tried to stop him but he resisted and was the one on the steering wheel of the vehicle.