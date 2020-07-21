Armed police ransack Jacob Ngarivhume's house

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Armed police officer at Jacob Ngarivhume's Waterfalls home looking for gadgets that could be used to incite public violence against the regime pic.twitter.com/DCxgY1X7wF — Pedzisai Ruhanya (@PedzisaiRuhanya) July 21, 2020

Armed details of the Zimbabwe Republic Police raided the home Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume.The police told the lawyers that they were looking for gadgets and documents prejudicial to the state which were allegedly used in inciting public violence on TwitterNgarivhume was arrested on Monday when the police were also arresting Journalist Hopewell Chin'ono.In a statement on Monday, ZRP Spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi conbfirmed the arrest of the two."The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms that Jacob Ngarivhume of Transform Zimbabwe and Hopewell Chin'ono have been arrested in connection with allegations of contravening Section 187 (1) (a) as read with section 37 (1) (a) (i) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, Chapter 9:23, "incitement to participate in public violence," reads the statement.