Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Armed police ransack Jacob Ngarivhume's house

by Mandla Ndlovu
21 Jul 2020 at 14:25hrs | Views
Armed details of the Zimbabwe Republic Police raided the home  Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume.

The police told the lawyers that they were looking for gadgets and documents prejudicial to the state which were allegedly used in inciting public violence on Twitter

Ngarivhume was arrested on Monday when the police were also arresting Journalist Hopewell Chin'ono.

In a statement on Monday, ZRP Spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi conbfirmed the arrest of the two.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms that Jacob Ngarivhume of Transform Zimbabwe and Hopewell Chin'ono have been arrested in connection with allegations of contravening Section 187 (1) (a) as read with section 37 (1) (a) (i) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act, Chapter 9:23, "incitement to participate in public violence," reads the statement.



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: ZANU PFYouth fires warning shots at July 31 demonstrators

1 hr ago | 631 Views

WATCH: Sandra Ndebele chants ED Pfee slogan

2 hrs ago | 1244 Views

Thokozani Khupe - Mwonzora headed for a nasty split?

2 hrs ago | 2192 Views

Mthwakazi Nationalist Particularism: A pitfall to the resolution of regional question of Matabeleland

3 hrs ago | 738 Views

How to choose the best wig: cost and types

12 hrs ago | 886 Views

PHOTOS: Sandra Ndebele's pictures break the internet

13 hrs ago | 9280 Views

Full list of businesses that must close at 3PM

14 hrs ago | 13720 Views

Zanu-PF will not apologise for 'looting RBZ'

14 hrs ago | 5053 Views

Harare Mayor arrested

14 hrs ago | 2049 Views

Chin'ono, Ngarivhume bail ruling set for Thursday

14 hrs ago | 1720 Views

Zanu-PF endorses Covid-19 lockdown curfew

14 hrs ago | 1049 Views

WATCH: Drama as Coronavirus victim is buried with smuggled bags belonging to driver's clients

15 hrs ago | 5169 Views

Harare Mayor Herbert Gomba arrested by Military Intelligence officers?

15 hrs ago | 2281 Views

The Patriotic Front white President Darryl Collet's message to Zimbabweans

16 hrs ago | 3175 Views

WATCH: Military Intelligence building gutted by fire?

19 hrs ago | 9053 Views

African judges condemn Justice Malaba's directive

19 hrs ago | 5979 Views

IFC Announces $50 Million Loan to Equity Bank to Support Kenyan SMEs During COVID-19

19 hrs ago | 158 Views

WATCH: Tabitha Khumalo leads female vendors to dance for Chamisa

21 hrs ago | 10535 Views

Thokozani Khupe to be sworn in Parliament...takes over as leader of opposition

22 hrs ago | 9210 Views

Cross border drivers (oMalayitsha) smuggle Coronavirus infected dead bodies to Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 7962 Views

BREAKING: Harare Mayor Hebert Gomba arrested by ZACC for corruption

23 hrs ago | 5934 Views

PHOTOS: Hopewell Chin'ono arives at court in chains

24 hrs ago | 9526 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days