BREAKING: Military Intelligence attempts to abduct Job Sikhala's wife

by Mandla Ndlovu
21 Jul 2020 at 14:51hrs | Views
Exiled Former Cabinet Minister Walter Mzembi has sensationally claimed that the Military Intelligence Directorate was plotting to abduct the wife of firebrand MDC leader Job Sikhala in a  bid to force him to surrender himself.

Said Mzembi, "Sympathetic Reports from the System suggesting an MID unit in Chitungwiza is trying to abduct Mrs @JobSikhala1 and blackmail husband to surrender. I have all your location details, registration numbers of cars, leave his family out of it! (sic)"

On Monday Sikhala posted on Twitter that his wife was being chased by 3 cars without registration numbers displayed.


"My wife being chased by three motor vehicles without number plates on her way from the church. They wanted to block her and she suddenly turn into tiny corridor which they didn't expect. They went on a chase allover Zengeza.

"One of the motor vehicles that chased my wife is an Isuzu double cab with registration number AKB 1635. I am advised they are fake number plates placed today on the CIO counter intelligence vehicle to look for me." Sikhala said.

There have been reports that police are looking for Sikhala to arrest and charge him with inciting public violence.



Source - Byo24News

