Econet shuts down all branches indefinately

by Mandla Ndlovu





We regret to announce that some of our staff members tested positive to COVID-19 and are now quarantined. Strict measures around contact-tracing and testing have been taken on these cases as guided by the Ministry of Health and Child Welfare.



There has been a spike in COVID-19 cases across the country in recent days and as an organisation, we place our priority in the safety of our staff, customers and the public at large.



We therefore wish to inform you that all Econet Shops will be temporarily closed, effective Wednesday, July 22, 2020 until further notice. In the interim, we will disinfect and sanitise all our shops to make them safe for our staff and customers upon re-opening at a date to be announced.



We urge our customers to use the following alternative digital channels to access our services during this period:



Toll-Free Number: 111

WhatsApp: 0771222904 - 905



Facebook: @econetzimbabwe, @elevateyouthzw, @econetconnectedlifestyle



Twitter: @econet_support, @econetzimabwe, @elevateyouthzw



Email: enquiry@econet.co.zw or customercare@econet.co.zw



Skype: Econet Customer Care



As we continue the fight this pandemic, we encourage our customers, stakeholders and the nation to keep taking the necessary precautions in preventing the spread of the disease. These include washing hands regularly for at least 20 seconds, wearing a face mask, covering your mouth when coughing, maintaining social distance and self-isolation for those who suspect they are infected by the disease.



We thank you for your continued support, cooperation and patience during these challenging and uncertain times.



