Econet shuts down offices after staff members test positive to Covid-19

by Stephen Jakes
21 Jul 2020 at 16:06hrs | Views
The telecommunications mobile company Econet has advised the members of the public that it will close all its shops tomorrow after some of its staff members tested positive to the deadly Covid-19 pandemic.

The Econet announced the developments through text message to its clients.

"All Econet Shops will be temporarily closed from 22 July as some staff members tested positive to COVID-19. For Econet queries call 111 or WhatsApp 0777222904/5," reads the text message.

However, the company could not disclose the number of affected employees.

Source - Byo24News

