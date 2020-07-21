4 killed in road accident

News / National

by Staff reporter

FOUR people including a 3-months-old baby died on the spot after a commuter omnibus they were travelling in dislodged a rear tyre and veered off the road.The accident happened in the wee hours of Tuesday morning along Kwekwe-Gokwe Highway.National Police Spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the commuter omnibus, a Nissan Caravan was travelling towards Gokwe when disaster struck.He identified the deceased as Precious Ndlovu, Mariah Ndlovu whose ages were not given and Progress Chapiringana (3) as well as Mellisa Jeke (3months)."I can confirm that four people died on the spot after the vehicle they were travelling dislodged a rear right tyre. Upon approaching the 9-kilometer peg near Tiger Reef, the vehicle dislodged its rear right tyre and the driver lost control of the vehicle at around 2:45 AM on Tuesday morning," said Ass Comm Nyathi.The vehicle, which had seven passengers on board, swerved a number of times before overturning and landing on its right side.Four people died on the spot while the injured were rushed to Kwekwe General Hospital where they are said to be in a stable condition.Ass Comm Nyathi warned the public against travelling at night."We caution the public against travelling at night especially during this time of covid-19. We warn motorists also to check the condition of their vehicles before embarking on journeys," he said.