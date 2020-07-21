Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Obert Mpofu goes into quarantine

by Staff reporter
21 Jul 2020 at 17:46hrs | Views
Zanu-PF Secretary for Administration, Obert Mpofu has gone into quarantine after he recently returned from Tanzania, CITE revealed.

Quarantine is for returnees from high-risk countries and such a measure is crucial to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Zimbabwe has a 21-day mandatory quarantine for returning residents and visitors, with testing supposed to be done on Day One, Day Eight and Day 21.

But the country faces challenges in testing, which results in some returnees staying more than the required days, as they can only be released and cleared after being issued a Covid-19 certificate.

In an interview with CITE, Mpofu, 69, said he had been in quarantine since last week.

"I am in quarantine as we speak. I recently came back from Tanzania and will be in quarantine until the eighth day (for the second round of tests)," he said.

Mpofu noted that on the way to Tanzania he went through a rigorous process to be cleared and endured the same procedure when he came back to Zimbabwe.

"After the rigorous screening I am now actually waiting for Day Eight, after which I will be re tested," said the Zanu-PF official.

Mpofu noted he was following the prescribed guidelines carefully, highlighting that due his age, he could be vulnerable to Covid-19.

"Covid-19 is unfriendly to us senior people, that is why I have to be careful," he said.

His last portfolio in government was in September 2018, when Mpofu served as Minister of Home Affairs from 2017.

Previously he was Minister of Macro-Economic Planning and Investment Promotion; Minister of Industry and International Trade; Minister of Mines and Mining Development; and Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Development.

When the Cabinet was dissolved on November 27, 2017, he was reappointed as Minister of Home Affairs in President Emmerson Mnangagwa's first cabinet on 30 November 2017.

Mpofu was later removed from the Zimbabwe cabinet in September 2018 to serve as Zanu-PF's Secretary for Administration.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: ZANU PFYouth fires warning shots at July 31 demonstrators

1 hr ago | 642 Views

WATCH: Sandra Ndebele chants ED Pfee slogan

2 hrs ago | 1256 Views

Thokozani Khupe - Mwonzora headed for a nasty split?

2 hrs ago | 2209 Views

Mthwakazi Nationalist Particularism: A pitfall to the resolution of regional question of Matabeleland

3 hrs ago | 741 Views

How to choose the best wig: cost and types

12 hrs ago | 888 Views

PHOTOS: Sandra Ndebele's pictures break the internet

13 hrs ago | 9294 Views

Full list of businesses that must close at 3PM

14 hrs ago | 13740 Views

Zanu-PF will not apologise for 'looting RBZ'

14 hrs ago | 5060 Views

Harare Mayor arrested

14 hrs ago | 2050 Views

Chin'ono, Ngarivhume bail ruling set for Thursday

14 hrs ago | 1720 Views

Zanu-PF endorses Covid-19 lockdown curfew

14 hrs ago | 1049 Views

WATCH: Drama as Coronavirus victim is buried with smuggled bags belonging to driver's clients

15 hrs ago | 5175 Views

Harare Mayor Herbert Gomba arrested by Military Intelligence officers?

15 hrs ago | 2282 Views

The Patriotic Front white President Darryl Collet's message to Zimbabweans

16 hrs ago | 3177 Views

WATCH: Military Intelligence building gutted by fire?

19 hrs ago | 9058 Views

African judges condemn Justice Malaba's directive

19 hrs ago | 5982 Views

IFC Announces $50 Million Loan to Equity Bank to Support Kenyan SMEs During COVID-19

19 hrs ago | 158 Views

WATCH: Tabitha Khumalo leads female vendors to dance for Chamisa

21 hrs ago | 10542 Views

Thokozani Khupe to be sworn in Parliament...takes over as leader of opposition

22 hrs ago | 9211 Views

Cross border drivers (oMalayitsha) smuggle Coronavirus infected dead bodies to Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 7964 Views

BREAKING: Harare Mayor Hebert Gomba arrested by ZACC for corruption

23 hrs ago | 5934 Views

PHOTOS: Hopewell Chin'ono arives at court in chains

24 hrs ago | 9531 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days