Robbers arrested after warning shots

by Staff reporter

FOUR suspected armed robbers believed to be part of a gang that was targeting people after offering them a lift, have been arrested in Harare following a high speed chase with police officers.The four, who were travelling in a Honda Fit without registration number plates, were only cornered after warning shots were fired.Police recovered a pistol, metal tubes, blade and 10 different bank cards.National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, confirmed the arrests."Four suspects were arrested in Harare central business district on July 19, 2020 after a surveillance was carried out on their unregistered Honda Fit vehicle. Police officers on patrol in the city centre observed the vehicle and its occupants who were wearing hoods and face masks and instructed the driver to pull off the road."The vehicle sped off, prompting the police officers to give chase from Harare central business district up to Ruwa. The vehicle only stopped after police fired warning shots," he said.Asst Comm Nyathi said the suspects were still assisting police with investigations.Meanwhile, police in Bulawayo have arrested a car thief after he was caught red handed while searching a parked Toyota Hilux truck.The suspect (36), is believed to have used a signal jammer to block the owner's remote control from locking the vehicle on Saturday."The suspect was observed disembarking from an unregistered Toyota Wish vehicle and getting into a parked Toyota Hilux. He was arrested while searching the vehicle, after getting into the vehicle using a signal jammer to block the owner's remote control," he said.Asst Comm Nyathi said the public should be alert and wary of unregistered vehicles, some of which are behind a spate of crimes varying from robbery, rape and theft.Early this month, the Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) and the police said they expected to launch a national blitz targeting unlicensed vehicles as it emerged that over 4 000 unregistered vehicles pass through the country's tollgates daily.The blitz sought to ensure that motorists complied with the law.