Chamisa's lawyer challenges placement on remand

by Staff reporter
21 Jul 2020 at 17:47hrs | Views
A Harare magistrate is this week expected to make a ruling on whether or not lawyer, Thabani Mpofu, should remain on remand until his criminal case is finalised.

Mpofu is facing charges of corruptly concealing a transaction from a principal and two counts of defeating or obstructing the course of justice with alternative charges of fraud and perjury.

Through his lawyer, Ms Beatrice Mtetwa, Mpofu recently made an application for revocation of his placement on remand on the basis that the facts relied upon by the State did not constitute a reasonable suspicion that the alleged offences were committed.

In response, prosecutor Mr Michael Reza, with the assistance of Mr Lovet Masuku, opposed the application for lack of merit adding that the issues raised by Mpofu were triable.

He said it was improper for Mpofu to prejudge the State's case by calling it an "unjustified" prosecution before hearing the full facts. Mpofu yesterday appeared in court before magistrate, Mr Munamato Mutevedzi, who remanded him to July 23 for ruling.

He is presently out on bail.

Source - the herald

