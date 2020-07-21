Latest News Editor's Choice


BREAKING: Mnangagwa imposes 6PM to 6AM curfew

by Mandla Ndlovu
21 Jul 2020 at 17:47hrs | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has announced a curfew that will begin at 6 PM to 6 AM in an effort to curb the spread of the deadly Coronavirus.

Addressing the nations at State House Mnangagwa also emphasized the banning of all religious, political, and social gatherings.

Read the major points from his address below:

1.    All non-essential services citizens are required to stay at home unless when going to buy food or seek medical attention.
2.    If they go out of their homes they need to wear a mask, practice extreme hygiene and social distance
3.    All business premises to operate from 8 AM - 3 PM except food suppliers
4.     A curfew beginning at 6 PM to 6 AM will be enforced from Wednesday.  
5.    Intercity travel remains banned
6.    Public gatherings (religious, political and social) remain banned
7.    Funeral gatherings remain curtailed

The President also said the deserting from quarantine centers by returnees will be treated as a criminal offense and offenders shall be severely punished.



Source - Byo24News

