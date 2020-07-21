LIST: Notice to claim derelict land in Bulawayo

News / National

Notice is hereby given to the owners of the listed properties to come forward and make the necessary payments to Council within the next 30 days. Failure to do so will result in Council disposing the said properties in terms of Section 5 of the Titles Registration and Derelict Lands Act Chapter 20:20 which reads as follows;'Whenever there remains due and unpaid for the space of five years any rate or assessment payable to any municipality or other public body upon any immovable property in Zimbabwe, and such property is abandoned, deserted and left derelict, and the owner thereof cannot be found, it shall be lawful for the person or body claiming such rate or assessment to apply to the High Court, stating the amount claimed to be due and the grounds for applying for relief under this Act.'For further details, the affected property owners may contact the City Valuer and Estates Manager on telephone number 09-75011 Extension 1241/1243 or visit his offices on 9th Floor, Office 913 Tower Block, Robert Mugabe Way/L. Takawira Avenue.