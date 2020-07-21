Mwanza launches mentorship program

News / National

by Staff reporter

Businessman and lifestyle coach Conrad Mwanza has launched a mentorship initiative called the Club25 Under 25 Mentorship Program for aspiring business people and young professionals below the age of 25. The mentorship program will hold its first meeting on Friday 24 July at 6pm BST for the UK-based team with Zimbabwe-based participants scheduled for 31 July.The mentorship program is aimed at exposing the participants to exclusive business content and career opportunities. The first meetings will be held via the ZOOM platform by Mwanza and will open exposure with other established businesspeople and professionals as it unfolds."The Club25 Mentorship has a vision to mould serious go-getters in the next five years who will write their own chapters of success and greatness by the time they turn 30 years old. At the moment I am looking to work with a team of 25 self-driven youths to take part in a tailored mentorship program. There are many amazing sustainable business ideas within our young people and we are looking forward to shape tomorrow with these young leaders," Conrad Mwanza said.Mwanza is the founder of the Global African Awards and the Zimbabwe Achievers Awards which celebrate innovation and high achievement within diaspora communities. He has been in business for many years and been mentoring upcoming business people for over a decade."I have realised a need to structure a mentorship program for young business-minded professionals and will be using resources, knowledge and networks at my disposal to bridge the gap between aspirants and established businesspeople. Our five-year mentorship option looks to not only create millionaires but also all-round success for our participants," he added.Mwanza says that his early days in business confronted him with various contrasting fortunes which led him to realise the need for a mentor in the trade. Those personal experiences and a growing list of mentees are what prompted him to devise the Club25 Mentorship in order to structure the program."As a business and lifestyle coach, I have always felt compelled to offer support and help upcoming business people to unlock their full potential. There is often need to consult and interact with those who have walked the same path in business as their insights can also help grow your brand," he said."I will be using this platform to carry out the mentorship plan and share some exclusive tips and opportunities as we build the next generation and also expose the participants to a wide network of various business leaders."The Club25 Under 25 Mentorship Program has started the registration process on www.conradmwanza.com and he reiterated that they are looking for dedicated entrepreneurs and young professionals who are passionate about growth.