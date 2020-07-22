Trial date set for Artuz leaders

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE State has set August 26 as the trial date for two leaders of the Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union in Zimbabwe (Artuz), who in June participated in a demonstration demanding salaries in United States dollars at the Masvingo district education offices.Artuz president Obert Masaraure (35) and Sheilla Chisirimhuru (53), the union's provincial gender and welfare secretary for Masvingo, are being charged with violating section 37 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act (Chapter 9:23) for "participating in a gathering with the intent to cause public violence, breaches of peace or bigotry".Yesterday, they appeared before magistrate Conceptor Ngwerume for routine remand.They are denying the charges and are out on $500 bail.The duo is being represented by Martin Mureri of the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights.Chisirimhuru was arrested at the launch of the nationwide salary protests on June 22 this year while Masaraure handed himself over at Harare Central Police Station and was whisked to Masvingo by detectives on June 26, where he spent the night in cells.Mureri has accused the State of using its institutions to persecute union leaders with the intention to silence them.Teachers are demanding a minimum salary of US$520 a month.