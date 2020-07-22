Soldiers rob Bindura resident at gunpoint

News / National

by Staff reporter

TWO members of the Zimbabwe National Army appeared before a Bindura magistrate on Monday after they allegedly robbed a resident at gunpoint.Privilege Munetsi (33) and Achievement Mandishara (33) were remanded in custody to July 30 by magistrate Ethel Chichera.The State led by Patience Chair alleged that on July 15 at around 10pm, the duo teamed up with four other suspects, who are still at large, and pounced on an unnamed Bindura resident where they introduced themselves as police detectives.The suspects ordered the complainant to sit while assaulting him with open hands before robbing him of US$400 and $750.The suspects' luck ran out when a mob surrounded them and demanded their police identity cards.Some of the suspects escaped while the duo was manhandled and taken to the police station.