Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Soldiers rob Bindura resident at gunpoint

by Staff reporter
22 Jul 2020 at 08:47hrs | Views
TWO members of the Zimbabwe National Army appeared before a Bindura magistrate on Monday after they allegedly robbed a resident at gunpoint.

Privilege Munetsi (33) and Achievement Mandishara (33) were remanded in custody to July 30 by magistrate Ethel Chichera.

The State led by Patience Chair alleged that on July 15 at around 10pm, the duo teamed up with four other suspects, who are still at large, and pounced on an unnamed Bindura resident where they introduced themselves as police detectives.

The suspects ordered the complainant to sit while assaulting him with open hands before robbing him of US$400 and $750.

The suspects' luck ran out when a mob surrounded them and demanded their police identity cards.

Some of the suspects escaped while the duo was manhandled and taken to the police station.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: ZANU PFYouth fires warning shots at July 31 demonstrators

1 hr ago | 661 Views

WATCH: Sandra Ndebele chants ED Pfee slogan

2 hrs ago | 1273 Views

Thokozani Khupe - Mwonzora headed for a nasty split?

2 hrs ago | 2233 Views

Mthwakazi Nationalist Particularism: A pitfall to the resolution of regional question of Matabeleland

3 hrs ago | 745 Views

How to choose the best wig: cost and types

12 hrs ago | 889 Views

PHOTOS: Sandra Ndebele's pictures break the internet

13 hrs ago | 9310 Views

Full list of businesses that must close at 3PM

14 hrs ago | 13761 Views

Zanu-PF will not apologise for 'looting RBZ'

14 hrs ago | 5074 Views

Harare Mayor arrested

14 hrs ago | 2052 Views

Chin'ono, Ngarivhume bail ruling set for Thursday

14 hrs ago | 1722 Views

Zanu-PF endorses Covid-19 lockdown curfew

14 hrs ago | 1050 Views

WATCH: Drama as Coronavirus victim is buried with smuggled bags belonging to driver's clients

15 hrs ago | 5180 Views

Harare Mayor Herbert Gomba arrested by Military Intelligence officers?

15 hrs ago | 2282 Views

The Patriotic Front white President Darryl Collet's message to Zimbabweans

16 hrs ago | 3183 Views

WATCH: Military Intelligence building gutted by fire?

19 hrs ago | 9062 Views

African judges condemn Justice Malaba's directive

19 hrs ago | 5984 Views

IFC Announces $50 Million Loan to Equity Bank to Support Kenyan SMEs During COVID-19

19 hrs ago | 158 Views

WATCH: Tabitha Khumalo leads female vendors to dance for Chamisa

21 hrs ago | 10549 Views

Thokozani Khupe to be sworn in Parliament...takes over as leader of opposition

22 hrs ago | 9215 Views

Cross border drivers (oMalayitsha) smuggle Coronavirus infected dead bodies to Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 7967 Views

BREAKING: Harare Mayor Hebert Gomba arrested by ZACC for corruption

23 hrs ago | 5934 Views

PHOTOS: Hopewell Chin'ono arives at court in chains

24 hrs ago | 9533 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days