Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Top cop appeals conviction, sentence

by Staff reporter
22 Jul 2020 at 08:47hrs | Views
FORMER officer-in-charge Criminal Investigations Department in Gweru, Detective Inspector Leonard Gwandu, who was last week sentenced to an effective two-year jail term on charges of releasing a stolen vehicle held as an exhibit, has appealed against his conviction and sentence at the Bulawayo High Court.

Last week, regional magistrate Pathekile Msipa sentenced Gwandu to three years in prison and conditionally suspended one year after convicting him of criminal abuse of office.

But in his heads of argument filed through his lawyer Nomore Hlabano, Gwandu argued that the court erred in convicting him.

"The court a quo (lower court) erred in convicting the appellant when the State had not proven any of the elements of the offence beyond a reasonable doubt or at all,"
Hlabano argued.

"The court erred in convicting appellant when the defence of the accused had not been rebutted by the State. The court erred when there was no evidence that the appellant acted contrary to the procedure for the release of exhibits."

Hlabano argued that the sentence imposed by the court was "too excessive and severe in the circumstances".

He said in imposing a custodial sentence, the magistrate over-emphasised aggravating circumstances, but paid little attention to mitigatory factors.

"Appellant prays that the sentence be set aside and substituted with a wholly suspended sentence or the payment of $2 000 fine," Hlabano argued.

At the close of trial, Gwandu maintained his plea of not guilty, arguing that when the purported owner of the vehicle Shepherd Tundiya was acquitted, the court was silent on how the car would be disposed of. He said he breached no laid-down police procedure when he released the vehicle and challenged the State to prove the existence of such a procedure.

But Msipa argued that only the courts had the powers to order the release of exhibit articles.

The State case was that on December 14 last year, Gwandu released a Toyota Hilux valued at US$27 000, which was confiscated from Kwekwe businessman Tundiya after it was allegedly discovered that it had been stolen from South Africa.

Tundiya, who had been arrested on October 16 last year in connection with the motor vehicle, was acquitted at the Gweru Magistrates' Court on December 13.

The following day, Gwandu released the stolen vehicle to Tundiya without following due procedure and its whereabouts remain unknown.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: ZANU PFYouth fires warning shots at July 31 demonstrators

1 hr ago | 661 Views

WATCH: Sandra Ndebele chants ED Pfee slogan

2 hrs ago | 1275 Views

Thokozani Khupe - Mwonzora headed for a nasty split?

2 hrs ago | 2236 Views

Mthwakazi Nationalist Particularism: A pitfall to the resolution of regional question of Matabeleland

3 hrs ago | 745 Views

How to choose the best wig: cost and types

12 hrs ago | 889 Views

PHOTOS: Sandra Ndebele's pictures break the internet

13 hrs ago | 9311 Views

Full list of businesses that must close at 3PM

14 hrs ago | 13763 Views

Zanu-PF will not apologise for 'looting RBZ'

14 hrs ago | 5074 Views

Harare Mayor arrested

14 hrs ago | 2052 Views

Chin'ono, Ngarivhume bail ruling set for Thursday

14 hrs ago | 1722 Views

Zanu-PF endorses Covid-19 lockdown curfew

14 hrs ago | 1050 Views

WATCH: Drama as Coronavirus victim is buried with smuggled bags belonging to driver's clients

15 hrs ago | 5180 Views

Harare Mayor Herbert Gomba arrested by Military Intelligence officers?

15 hrs ago | 2284 Views

The Patriotic Front white President Darryl Collet's message to Zimbabweans

16 hrs ago | 3183 Views

WATCH: Military Intelligence building gutted by fire?

19 hrs ago | 9065 Views

African judges condemn Justice Malaba's directive

19 hrs ago | 5984 Views

IFC Announces $50 Million Loan to Equity Bank to Support Kenyan SMEs During COVID-19

19 hrs ago | 158 Views

WATCH: Tabitha Khumalo leads female vendors to dance for Chamisa

21 hrs ago | 10551 Views

Thokozani Khupe to be sworn in Parliament...takes over as leader of opposition

22 hrs ago | 9215 Views

Cross border drivers (oMalayitsha) smuggle Coronavirus infected dead bodies to Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 7967 Views

BREAKING: Harare Mayor Hebert Gomba arrested by ZACC for corruption

23 hrs ago | 5934 Views

PHOTOS: Hopewell Chin'ono arives at court in chains

24 hrs ago | 9533 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days