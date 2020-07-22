Police search Chin'ono, Ngarivhume homes

News / National

by Staff reporter

POLICE yesterday searched the homes of freelance journalist Hopewell Chin'ono and opposition official Jacob Ngarivhume in an attempt to look for evidence against President Emmerson Mnangagwa's critics.Chin'ono, who has gained a following in the troubled southern African country by reporting on endemic State corruption, was arrested on Monday, as was Ngarivhume, who leads the little-known Transform Zimbabwe opposition party.They are expected to appear in court today. On Monday, the police broke doors and windows to gain entry into Chin'ono's home without a search warrant. His lawyers Doug Coltart and Beatrice Mtetwa said the search was illegal.Mtetwa yesterday clashed with police as she constantly demanded that they produce the search warrant."We want to see the search warrant so that we know that you are at the place where you are sup-posed to be ... we asked for it at the police station and you said you will show us at the scene, we have been waiting for you at the gate, but you are yet to show us," said an unrelenting Mtetwa.Chin'ono's legal team barred the police from confiscating cameras from his living room, saying that their search warrant did not cover the items, forcing the police to go back and seek to amend the warrant."Their warrant was defective, they have gone to get another one and I am told they are now on their way back," said Coltart, who was at Chin'ono's house.Part of the warrant read: "It is ordered that the Zimbabwe Republic Police conduct a search at house number 34 Drew Road, Chisipite, Harare, for any documents and any other articles used by the accused to commit the offence."These are, therefore, in the State's name to command you to proceed to number 34 Drew Road, Chisipite and conduct the search and seize the above documents."Chin'ono and Ngarivhume are being held at Harare Central Police Station. The police have also searched Ngarivhume's house. Chin'ono, who stood in his living room towering above all officers, his giant frame looking awkward due to the COVID-19 protective cloth-ing he was wearing, appeared unshaken as the police ransacked his house.His arrest has been condemned worldwide, exposing the Harare regime as a predator government for its appetite to ruthlessly crush dissent-ing voices.