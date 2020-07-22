Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Mnangagwa has appetite to use State institutions to suppress dissent'

by Staff reporter
22 Jul 2020 at 08:49hrs | Views
Self-exiled former Higher Education minister Jonathan Moyo yesterday said the arrest of Chin'ono and Ngarivhume showed Mnangagwa's appetite to use State institutions to suppress dissent.

Speaking during a Zoom interview with CITE director Zenzele Ndebele, Moyo described Chin'ono's arrest as an abduction.

"From what many of us saw, it can't be cor-rect that both cases were arrests. In one case, Hopewell's case, it was clearly abduction, in broad daylight. The police broke into his place and the evidence is there," he said.

"The charge, allegations that they have put are shocking. They are alleging that by engaging in a debate, disseminating information about what citizens intend to do peacefully in accordance with sections 58, 59 and 61 of our Constitution, to demonstrate and protest and petition the government, all provided for in the 2013 Constitution, that doing so is equal to inciting the pub-lic to participate in violence."

Moyo said Mnangagwa's government was far from being a new dispensation. He said the conduct of Mnangagwa's administration was consist-ent with a government that uses force, violence and military force to come into power.

"They do not accept that Zimbabwe is a constitutional democracy and they have obligations in terms of that Constitution," Moyo, who was last month accused of plotting to unseat Mnangagwa, said.

Yesterday, he said when he says "Zanu-PF must go", he means Zanu-PF as a system.

"When we say Zanu-PF must go, we don't mean that Zanu-PF individuals must disappear from the face of the earth. Zanu-PF means the system, the values that have brought us in this unacceptable situation even after we came up with a new Constitution.

"We need to start afresh, it is difficult to imagine those values gone when an organisation called Zanu-PF remains."

Media Institute of Southern Africa (Misa) Zimbabwe director Tabani Moyo expressed concern over the arrest of journalists doing their work.

"Misa Zimbabwe remains open to constructive engagement with the government," Moyo said in his statement to the African Commission on Hu-man and People's Rights on the right to freedom of expression in Zimbabwe.

"We, however, urge the African Commission on Human and People's Rights to encourage the government of Zimbabwe to take all measures necessary to guarantee the safety and security of journalists."


Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: ZANU PFYouth fires warning shots at July 31 demonstrators

1 hr ago | 665 Views

WATCH: Sandra Ndebele chants ED Pfee slogan

2 hrs ago | 1280 Views

Thokozani Khupe - Mwonzora headed for a nasty split?

2 hrs ago | 2254 Views

Mthwakazi Nationalist Particularism: A pitfall to the resolution of regional question of Matabeleland

3 hrs ago | 745 Views

How to choose the best wig: cost and types

12 hrs ago | 890 Views

PHOTOS: Sandra Ndebele's pictures break the internet

13 hrs ago | 9315 Views

Full list of businesses that must close at 3PM

14 hrs ago | 13768 Views

Zanu-PF will not apologise for 'looting RBZ'

14 hrs ago | 5076 Views

Harare Mayor arrested

14 hrs ago | 2052 Views

Chin'ono, Ngarivhume bail ruling set for Thursday

14 hrs ago | 1723 Views

Zanu-PF endorses Covid-19 lockdown curfew

14 hrs ago | 1050 Views

WATCH: Drama as Coronavirus victim is buried with smuggled bags belonging to driver's clients

15 hrs ago | 5180 Views

Harare Mayor Herbert Gomba arrested by Military Intelligence officers?

15 hrs ago | 2284 Views

The Patriotic Front white President Darryl Collet's message to Zimbabweans

16 hrs ago | 3187 Views

WATCH: Military Intelligence building gutted by fire?

19 hrs ago | 9065 Views

African judges condemn Justice Malaba's directive

19 hrs ago | 5987 Views

IFC Announces $50 Million Loan to Equity Bank to Support Kenyan SMEs During COVID-19

19 hrs ago | 158 Views

WATCH: Tabitha Khumalo leads female vendors to dance for Chamisa

21 hrs ago | 10555 Views

Thokozani Khupe to be sworn in Parliament...takes over as leader of opposition

22 hrs ago | 9217 Views

Cross border drivers (oMalayitsha) smuggle Coronavirus infected dead bodies to Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 7967 Views

BREAKING: Harare Mayor Hebert Gomba arrested by ZACC for corruption

23 hrs ago | 5934 Views

PHOTOS: Hopewell Chin'ono arives at court in chains

24 hrs ago | 9536 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days