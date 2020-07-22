News / National
Chino'no and Ngarivhume must be freed - Evan Mawarire
22 Jul 2020 at 10:17hrs | Views
Rights activist and #Thisflag founder Evan Mawarire has demanded the freedom of arrested journalist Hopewell Chin'ono and politician Jacob Ngarivhume.
The duo Chin'ono and Ngarivhume is set to appear at Harare magistrates court today.
"#FreeHopewell
#FreeJacobNgarivhume These men Hopewell Chin'ono and Jocob Ngarivhume have committed no crime except to speak up as our constitution allows and demand a better nation for all. They must be freed," Mawarire said via Twitter.
The suspects were arrested on Monday by the police who accuse them of inciting violence ahead of street demonstrations planned for next week by activists against corruption in government.
Source - Byo24News