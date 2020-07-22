Latest News Editor's Choice


Former Mbizo ward 5 councillor Nyamadzawo dies

by Stephen Jakes
22 Jul 2020 at 10:24hrs | Views
Former Mbizo ward 5 councillor Alderman Reason Nyamadzawo has died.

This was announced by MDC Alliance legislator for Kwekwe Settlement Chikwinya through his Facebook page.
"Have learnt with sadness the passing on of former Mbizo Ward 5 Councillor, Alderman Reason Nyamadzawo. I join the family in mourning the death of this old man who has foot prints firmly posited in the history of Mbizo,"Chikwinya said.

"For good and bad it depends on how one would want to view him. Sadly the death comes hard on the heals of the loss of his granddaughter who passed on in SA recently in a murder case that hit the headlines."

"I hope the Nyamadzawo family will find strength and courage to go through such difficult times."

He said it remains his hope that Zanu PF will not politicise the funeral of Alderman Nyamadzawo, he had moved on and was now liberal, capable of interacting with members across the political divide.

"Allow the old man to rest in peace. Till we meet again mdhara, Fee thee well," said Chikwinya

Source - Byo24News

