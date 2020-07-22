China donates 30 000 testing kits & 220 000 masks to ZANU PF

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

The International Department of Central Committee of the Communist Party of China has donated 30,000 testing kits, 220,000 surgical masks and 40,000 medical gloves to the ruling ZANU PF. The donation was received by ZANU PF First Secretary Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa at State House on Tuesday.Posting on Twitter Chinese ambassador to Zimbabwe Guo Shaochun who handed over the donation said, "Today, 30,000 testing kits, 220,000 surgical masks, 40,000 medical gloves & other PPEs donated by China was handed over. It was witnessed by H.E President Mnangagwa. In the face of challenges, we stand together with Zimbabwe."Mnangagwa said the support that Zimbabwe continues to receive from China is a testimony of the excellent relations that exist between the two countries."This timely gift is certainly a huge contribution whose impact will go a long way to mitigate the suffering amongst our people and boost our capacity for disease control," he said.