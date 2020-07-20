PHOTOS: Hopewell Chin'ono arives at court in chains

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Award-winning journalist Hopewell Chin'ono appeared at the Harare Magistrates Courts on Wednesday facing the charge of inciting public violence.His case was being heard at court 14 at the time of writing.The charge sheet says his tweets tried to persuade or induce the Zimbabwean populace to commit the crimes of public violence.Doug Coltart who is part of the legal team was quoted by Washington Post saying, "This is a regime that understands that it is incredibly vulnerable. It is not thereby popular legitimacy."Hopewell, in particular, has been at the forefront of exposing that, and Jacob is at the forefront of advocating protests against it. That's what this is about. This is effectively an insecure regime trying to block the voices of those who want to help citizens understand the connections between corruption and their suffering."