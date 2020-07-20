BREAKING: Harare Mayor Hebert Gomba arrested by ZACC for corruption

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

This is a developing story…

The State-owned Herald has reported that Harare Mayor His Worship Hebert Gomba has been arrested on allegations involving land scams and abuse of office as a public officer.The arrest of Gomba after Elias Mambo and the Zimmorning post made an in-depth investigation into the Harare land scam.Mayor Gomba is accused of being in the illegal creation and sale of stands, with irregularities in the approval of plans and altering plans.Recently a number of top council officials were arrested in connection with the land scam.Other arrested persons are acting human resources director Retired Major Matthew Marara and principal housing director Edgar Dzehonye.