News / National
BREAKING: Harare Mayor Hebert Gomba arrested by ZACC for corruption
23 hrs ago | Views
The State-owned Herald has reported that Harare Mayor His Worship Hebert Gomba has been arrested on allegations involving land scams and abuse of office as a public officer.
The arrest of Gomba after Elias Mambo and the Zimmorning post made an in-depth investigation into the Harare land scam.
Mayor Gomba is accused of being in the illegal creation and sale of stands, with irregularities in the approval of plans and altering plans.
Recently a number of top council officials were arrested in connection with the land scam.
Other arrested persons are acting human resources director Retired Major Matthew Marara and principal housing director Edgar Dzehonye.
This is a developing story…
The arrest of Gomba after Elias Mambo and the Zimmorning post made an in-depth investigation into the Harare land scam.
Mayor Gomba is accused of being in the illegal creation and sale of stands, with irregularities in the approval of plans and altering plans.
Other arrested persons are acting human resources director Retired Major Matthew Marara and principal housing director Edgar Dzehonye.
This is a developing story…
Source - Byo24News