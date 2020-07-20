Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Cross border drivers (oMalayitsha) smuggle Coronavirus infected dead bodies to Zimbabwe

by Mandla Ndlovu
23 hrs ago | Views
Cross border transporters (oMalayitsha) are reportedly smuggling bodies of Zimbabweans who died of Coronavirus in neighbouring South Africa into the country thereby spreading the deadly Coronavirus.

According to an audio circulating on social media the bodies are being packaged together with groceries and other goods that South African based citizens send to their relatives in Zimbabwe.

The man speaking on the audio says when the bodies are packaged, they are mixed with goods no matter how small the goods are.

He alleges that wherever he has delivered goods from South Africa, a Coronavirus case will be reported in that particular family afterward.

Listen to the audio below:


Two weeks ago we carried a story were veteran broadcaster Ezra Tshisa Sibanda said that Zimbabweans were smuggling bodies back into Zimbabwe.

"Disturbing news, Zimbabweans are smuggling dead bodies of their relatives to bury them back home in Zimbabwe. Someone just confirmed to me they carried their relative who died of coronavirus in South Africa to Zimbabwe and bribed soldiers guarding the illegal border crossing points," he said. "His relative will be buried tomorrow in Tsholotsho. I also discovered there are many others who do the same and it answers why there is a sudden surge of coronavirus positive cases of returnees from neighbouring states."



Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: ZANU PFYouth fires warning shots at July 31 demonstrators

1 hr ago | 673 Views

WATCH: Sandra Ndebele chants ED Pfee slogan

2 hrs ago | 1302 Views

Thokozani Khupe - Mwonzora headed for a nasty split?

2 hrs ago | 2279 Views

Mthwakazi Nationalist Particularism: A pitfall to the resolution of regional question of Matabeleland

4 hrs ago | 747 Views

How to choose the best wig: cost and types

12 hrs ago | 891 Views

PHOTOS: Sandra Ndebele's pictures break the internet

13 hrs ago | 9326 Views

Full list of businesses that must close at 3PM

14 hrs ago | 13786 Views

Zanu-PF will not apologise for 'looting RBZ'

14 hrs ago | 5087 Views

Harare Mayor arrested

14 hrs ago | 2053 Views

Chin'ono, Ngarivhume bail ruling set for Thursday

14 hrs ago | 1725 Views

Zanu-PF endorses Covid-19 lockdown curfew

14 hrs ago | 1051 Views

WATCH: Drama as Coronavirus victim is buried with smuggled bags belonging to driver's clients

15 hrs ago | 5190 Views

Harare Mayor Herbert Gomba arrested by Military Intelligence officers?

15 hrs ago | 2284 Views

The Patriotic Front white President Darryl Collet's message to Zimbabweans

16 hrs ago | 3192 Views

WATCH: Military Intelligence building gutted by fire?

19 hrs ago | 9068 Views

African judges condemn Justice Malaba's directive

19 hrs ago | 5990 Views

IFC Announces $50 Million Loan to Equity Bank to Support Kenyan SMEs During COVID-19

19 hrs ago | 158 Views

WATCH: Tabitha Khumalo leads female vendors to dance for Chamisa

21 hrs ago | 10560 Views

Thokozani Khupe to be sworn in Parliament...takes over as leader of opposition

22 hrs ago | 9222 Views

BREAKING: Harare Mayor Hebert Gomba arrested by ZACC for corruption

23 hrs ago | 5935 Views

PHOTOS: Hopewell Chin'ono arives at court in chains

24 hrs ago | 9539 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days