WATCH: Tabitha Khumalo leads female vendors to dance for Chamisa

by Mandla Ndlovu
21 hrs ago | Views
A video footage of MDC Alliance National Chairman Tabitha Khumalo dancing with sweet potato vendors has gone viral on social media.

The video shows Khumalo and the vendors chanting MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa praises and singing anti-ZANU PF songs.

Khumal on was coming from the burial of Chamisa's mother.

Watch the video below:





Source - Byo24News

