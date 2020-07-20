Latest News Editor's Choice


Harare Mayor Herbert Gomba arrested by Military Intelligence officers?

by Mandla Ndlovu
14 hrs ago | Views
The opposition MDC Alliance has sensationally claimed that Harare Mayor Herbert Gomba was arrested by members of the dreaded Military Intelligence Directorate on Tuesday night.

Gomba has been arrested on allegations involving land scams and abuse of office as a public officer.

In a statement the party Spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere said, "We condemn the unconstitutional nature of Mayor Herbert Gomba's arrest as he was seized by military intelligence officers in the middle of the night in the presence of his wife and children. He was not informed of the reason of his arrest or afforded any of his constitutional safeguards as required by the law.

"This nocturnal arrest by security agents cannot go unchallenged. More information will be availed in due course."

Mahere added that the party is yet to issue a full statement once Gomba's charges have been made clear to them.

"We are yet to be briefed by his lawyers on the reason for his arrest and the full nature of the charges that he faces. Once these are available, we will issue a detailed statement."



Source - Byo24News

