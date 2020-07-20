Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zanu-PF endorses Covid-19 lockdown curfew

by Staff reporter
14 hrs ago | Views
THE ruling ZANU-PF party has endorsed new Covid-19 control measures announced by President Emmerson Mnangagwa saying all progressive Zimbabweans should play their part in the fight to combat the spread of the pandemic.

The dusk to dawn Covid-19 curfew and other strict measures announced by President Emmerson Mnangagwa which came into effect this Wednesday have received the full backing of the ruling Zanu-PF party which implored all progressive Zimbabweans to desist from being misled by anti-government forces.

"We applaud our president and our government, for this noble and informed decision of tightening lockdown regulations. We implore Zimbabweans to desist from being misinformed by merchants of propaganda, fake news peddlers who have suddenly gone overdrive to misinform our people by insinuating that we have a military curfew. We do not have a military curfew but a lockdown curfew which the president has declared and those who violate it will have themselves to blame," noted Chinamasa.

Chinamasa added that Zanu-PF will not fold hands and watch while hostile forces put the country at risk.

"It high time those planning violence know that this country has authorities and there is neither vacuum nor vacancy at any level of those authorities from the lowest level of authority to the presidency, he added.

Turning to the arrest of journalist cum propagandist, Hopewell Chin'ono, the ruling party said the media should be reminded that journalists are not above the law as anyone found wanting will be dealt with accordingly.

Source - zbc

