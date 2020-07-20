Latest News Editor's Choice


Chin'ono, Ngarivhume bail ruling set for Thursday

by Staff reporter
13 hrs ago | Views
TRANSFORM Zimbabwe leader, Jacob Ngarivhume and journalist, Hopewell Chin'ono will spend the night in custody, pending their bail ruling set for this Thursday.

Ngarivhume and Chin'ono were remanded in custody pending their bail ruling when they appeared in court this Wednesday facing a charge of incitement to commit public violence. The state was opposed to the granting of bail to the two.

The State told the court that if granted bail, Chin'ono is likely to abscond or destroy evidence, arguing that he had tried to delete his Twitter handle, which he allegedly used to incite public violence.

Chin'ono is being represented in court by Beatrice Mutetwa. On the other hand, Ngarivhume was charged for addressing a press conference inciting people to participate in a demonstration on 31 July demonstration despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Mtetwa has told the court that her client is a perfect candidate for bail.

Source - zbc

