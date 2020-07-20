News / National
Full list of businesses that must close at 3PM
Government has gazzetted SI 174 of 2020 to pronounce which businesses can operated under the new regulations pronounced by President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Tuesday.
The following businesses are allowed to be conducted until 3PM daily.
-Writing of exams
-Fuel outlets
-Restaurants
-Hunting Safaris
-Banks, bureaux de changes
-Courts of law
-Parliamentary Committees
-Supermarkets
-vegetable markets
-Commercial and manufacturing enterprises.
Read the full SI below:
Source - Byo24News