Thokozani Khupe - Mwonzora headed for a nasty split?

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
A nasty split is brewing in the Thokozani Khupe led MDC-T outfit after a faction aligned to Douglas Mwonzora has commenced nominations for the 31st of July Extra-Ordinary Congress.

On Tuesday, Acting Party Spokesperson Khalipheni Phugeni told journalists that it will be difficult to convene the 31st of July event. In a turn of events the Mwonzora faction convened a Harare Provincial meeting were he was endorsed as the preferred candidate to take over as a substantial President.

Former Khupe's aide Witness Dube posted on Twitter saying, "MDC Hre Prov have handed current SG, The Hon Senator Douglas T. MWONZORA, an emphatic endorsement for party President at the July 31 EOC.
@DrThoko_Khupe 0

@EngMudzuri   23
@DMwonzora  189. Siyafika Noma Kanjani! Tinosvika Chete! Victory is Certain #NOBODYLEFTBEHIND"


Khupe's officials were quick to dismiss the nomination as a non-event saying the party had not opened up the nomination process.

The latest fallout follows an incident were Khupe's aides allegedly assaulted by Mwonzora's security staff at the Morgan Richard Tsvangirai House party headquarters in Harare

According to reports Khupe's aide, identified as Kudzanai Mashumba, was allegedly assaulted by Mwonzora's security.

This was after Mashumba attempted to conduct security checks, including checking on where Khupe would sit, a move that angered Mwonzora's followers.





Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days