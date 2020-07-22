News / National
WATCH: Sandra Ndebele chants ED Pfee slogan
1 hr ago | Views
A video of the celebrated Bulawayo songstress Sandra Ndebele chanting a ZANU PF First Secretary Emmerson Mnangagwa's slogan has gone viral on the internet.
The video shows Ndebeloe being invited to the podium and introduced to Mnangagwa at a ZANU PF rally.
The MC then requests her to chant the slogan.
Ndebele begins by singing the Ndebele rendition Londolozela before breaking into the ED Pfee slogan.
Watch the video below:
Source - Byo24News