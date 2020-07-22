WATCH: Sandra Ndebele chants ED Pfee slogan

Latest News Editor's Choice


by Mandla Ndlovu
A video of the celebrated Bulawayo songstress Sandra Ndebele chanting a ZANU PF First Secretary Emmerson Mnangagwa's slogan has gone viral on the internet.

The video shows Ndebeloe being invited to the podium and introduced to Mnangagwa at a ZANU PF rally.

The MC then requests her to chant the slogan.

Ndebele begins by singing the Ndebele rendition Londolozela before breaking into the ED Pfee slogan.

Source - Byo24News

