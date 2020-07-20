WATCH: ZANU PFYouth fires warning shots at July 31 demonstrators

News / National
WATCH: ZANU PF Youth fires warning shots at July 31 demonstrators
ZANU PF Youth League Harare Province has issued a statement condemning the planned 31 July mass demonstrations that is being organized by various groupings and endorsed by the Nelson Chamisa led MDC.
In a press conference held in the capital, the League said the Zimbabweans were abusing freedom of speech by chanting slogans like #ZANUPFMustGO.
The youths called upon Zimbabweans to shun the devils work to fight against God's anointed sovereign leader Emmerson Mnangagwa.
Watch the video below:
ZANU PF Youth League (Harare Province) press statement on the planned 31st July demonstrations https://t.co/8HYr4NJNgQ— ZANU PF Against Sanctions (@ZANUPF_Official) July 23, 2020
Source - Byo24News