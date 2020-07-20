Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

WATCH: ZANU PFYouth fires warning shots at July 31 demonstrators

by Mandla Ndlovu
3 mins ago | Views
ZANU PF Youth League Harare Province has issued a statement condemning the planned 31 July mass demonstrations that is being organized by various groupings and endorsed by the Nelson Chamisa led MDC.

In a press conference held in the capital, the League said the Zimbabweans were abusing freedom of speech by chanting slogans like #ZANUPFMustGO.

The youths called upon Zimbabweans to shun the devils work to fight against God's anointed sovereign leader Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Watch the video below:



Source - Byo24News

