Latest on Hopewell Chin'ono court case

by Mandla Ndlovu

The bail hearing for Hopewell Chin'ono kicked off in Harare on Thursday morning with Detective assistant inspector Edward Petse testifying against the granting of bail to Chin'ono.Chin'ono is facing a charge of incitement to commit public violence and faces up to ten years in prison if convicted.Investigative Officer Detective assistant inspector Edward Petse testified against the granting of bail to Chin'ono. The IO argued that Hopewell incited Zimbabweans by tweeting that Zanu PF party "must go" without the holding of elections.Meanwhile the Zimbabwe National Editors' Forum has issued a statement condemning the arrest by police, detention and charging of Chin'ono.The organization said,"While journalists are not above the law and should be to held to account for their crimes in terms of the constitution and the law, the way the police stormed and broke into his house speaks to a malicious political agenda and calculated intimidation behind their move. Indeed, Chin'ono's arrest was preceded by political threats against him coming from the ruling Zanu PF purporting to be acting on behalf of and to protect President Emmerson Mnangagwa from public attacks by journalists and critics, as if that was a crime."Chin'ono has of late been exposing through social media mounting acts of governance failures and corruption by the Mnangagwa regime. He has also been criticising the government for worsening economic mismanagement and failure to reform to fix the country's political, economic and social crisis which has taken a new dimension since Mnangagwa came into power in 2017."Given the clearly vindictive and intimidatory nature of Chin'ono's arrest, Zimbabwean authorities must immediately release him and drop the crude, politically motivated incitement charges against him."