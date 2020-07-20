Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Latest on Hopewell Chin'ono court case

by Mandla Ndlovu
12 hrs ago | Views
The bail hearing for Hopewell Chin'ono kicked off in Harare on Thursday morning with Detective assistant inspector Edward Petse testifying against the granting of bail to Chin'ono.

Chin'ono is facing a charge of incitement to commit public violence and faces up to ten years in prison if convicted.

Investigative Officer Detective assistant inspector Edward Petse testified against the granting of bail to Chin'ono. The IO argued that Hopewell incited Zimbabweans by tweeting that Zanu PF party "must go" without the holding of elections.

Meanwhile the Zimbabwe National Editors' Forum has issued a statement condemning the arrest by police, detention and charging of Chin'ono.

The organization said,"While journalists are not above the law and should be to held to account for their crimes in terms of the constitution and the law, the way the police stormed and broke into his house speaks to a malicious political agenda and calculated intimidation behind their move. Indeed, Chin'ono's arrest was preceded by political threats against him coming from the ruling Zanu PF purporting to be acting on behalf of and to protect President Emmerson Mnangagwa from public attacks by journalists and critics, as if that was a crime.

"Chin'ono has of late been exposing through social media mounting acts of governance failures and corruption by the Mnangagwa regime. He has also been criticising the government for worsening economic mismanagement and failure to reform to fix the country's political, economic and social crisis which has taken a new dimension since Mnangagwa came into power in  2017.

"Given the clearly vindictive and intimidatory nature of Chin'ono's arrest, Zimbabwean authorities must immediately release him  and drop the crude, politically motivated incitement charges against him."





Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

3 tips for making a good impression during video meetings

1 hr ago | 59 Views

Position of ZAPU on demos

1 hr ago | 330 Views

'Mnangagwa's gvt is shooting itself in the foot'

1 hr ago | 256 Views

Mobile COVID-19 Test Laboratories arrive in Zimbabwe to alleviate border congestion

1 hr ago | 154 Views

State wants Ngarivhume jailed

2 hrs ago | 271 Views

Chaos rocks Khupe camp

2 hrs ago | 483 Views

Mnangagwa's curfew has little to do with coronavirus pandemic

2 hrs ago | 170 Views

'Protesters seek to spread Covid-19'

2 hrs ago | 105 Views

Chamisa's lawyer to hear his fate from court

2 hrs ago | 129 Views

Khupe shelves congress indefinitely

2 hrs ago | 119 Views

Mnangagwa picks fight with tycoon

2 hrs ago | 519 Views

Universities forced to postpone exams

2 hrs ago | 209 Views

Expelled MDC Alliance MPs to lose vehicles

2 hrs ago | 284 Views

Ekusileni in dire straits

2 hrs ago | 181 Views

Tobacco auction faces collapse

2 hrs ago | 228 Views

Lawyers worry over Mthuli Ncube silence

2 hrs ago | 353 Views

Demo timing might be wrong

2 hrs ago | 268 Views

Chief Mathupula denounces death penalty

2 hrs ago | 145 Views

High Court suspends police seizure of Econet database

2 hrs ago | 111 Views

Mwonzora speaks on Chin'ono, Ngarivhume 'harassment'

2 hrs ago | 255 Views

Zimbabwe curfew fuels tension

2 hrs ago | 272 Views

Chamisa's MDC yet to finalise audit

2 hrs ago | 129 Views

Jonathan Moyo's Excelgate book to launch online

3 hrs ago | 116 Views

No US$75 joy for civil servants

3 hrs ago | 205 Views

'Mnangagwa curfew a reminder of Rhodesia, Gukurahundi periods'

3 hrs ago | 122 Views

Zanu-PF slams Magaisa's hypocrisy

3 hrs ago | 100 Views

Man fined for beating up 'cheating' lover

3 hrs ago | 103 Views

Forex traders to pay US$ tax

3 hrs ago | 92 Views

Zanu-PF, war vets warn instigators

3 hrs ago | 75 Views

More funds for Beitbridge-Harare Highway

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

Zimbabwe waits in anticipation for the 31st July

6 hrs ago | 2171 Views

TM closes branch over Coronavirus case

6 hrs ago | 3045 Views

BREAKING: Hopewell Chin'ono to spend 4th night in prison

7 hrs ago | 2389 Views

R1.5 million business loan unveiled to Zimbabweans in South Africa

9 hrs ago | 2515 Views

Bindura man axes wife, kills self

9 hrs ago | 2324 Views

Komichi dismisses Mwonzora's nomination for President

9 hrs ago | 7322 Views

Shakespeare Mukoyi's father died of Coronavirus?

10 hrs ago | 3597 Views

China donates 18 laptops to Ministry of Information

11 hrs ago | 734 Views

BREAKING: Jacob Ngarivhume denied bail...remanded in custody till 14 August

11 hrs ago | 5049 Views

Chin'ono and Ngarivhume appear in court, protest against ill-treatment during detention

11 hrs ago | 2980 Views

WATCH: ZANU PFYouth fires warning shots at July 31 demonstrators

13 hrs ago | 4105 Views

WATCH: Sandra Ndebele chants ED Pfee slogan

13 hrs ago | 6118 Views

Thokozani Khupe - Mwonzora headed for a nasty split?

13 hrs ago | 8777 Views

Mthwakazi Nationalist Particularism: A pitfall to the resolution of regional question of Matabeleland

15 hrs ago | 2593 Views

How to choose the best wig: cost and types

24 hrs ago | 1320 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days