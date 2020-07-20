Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chin'ono and Ngarivhume appear in court, protest against ill-treatment during detention

by Stephen Jakes
11 hrs ago | Views
ZIMBABWEAN journalist Hopewell Chin'ono and opposition Transform Zimbabwe party leader Jacob Ngarivhume on Wednesday appeared before judicial officers at Harare Magistrates Court answering to charges of inciting people to overthrow President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government through unconstitutional means.

Chin'ono appeared before Magistrate Ngoni Nduna answering to charges of incitement to commit public violence as defined in 187(1)(a) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act as read with section 36(1)(a) of Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.

Chin'ono, who was arrested on Monday 20 July 2020 by Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) members, was also charged with incitement to commit public violence as defined in section 187(1)(b) as read with section 36(1)(b) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act and alternatively incitement to participate in a gathering with intent to promote public violence, breaches of peace or bigotry as defined in section 37(1)(a) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.

Prosecutor Whisper Mabhaudhi also accused Chin'ono of incitement to commit public violence as defined in section 187(1)(b) as read with section 36(1)(b) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.

Mabhaudhi told Magistrate Nduna that Chin'ono, who is represented by Beatrice Mtetwa, Gift Mtisi and Douglas Coltart of Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR), allegedly posted various messages on his Twitter account using the handle @daddyhope during the period between 1 March 2020 to 20 July 2020 calling upon Zimbabweans across the country to engage in acts of public violence against the government on 31 July 2020.

The journalist allegedly posted several messages on Twitter which read; "@Ngarivhume and many others have come to put their hands up and said they will lead anti-looting demo on 31 July", "That is the power of engaging with others! So from now on he says it will be the #July31

 "Zimbabwe will NEVER be free from LOOTERS through elections, it is just a waste of time. They will rig elections, and of you go to court, their judiciary LOOTOOTING partners will be waiting for you. "Change will come by any means."

Mabhaudhi charged that by posting such messages Chin'ono intended to disturb the peace, security or order of the public.

On Tuesday 21 July 2020, ZRP members confiscated a camera belonging to Chin'ono after they obtained a warrant of search and seizure granted by Harare Magistrate Judith Taruvinga authorising them to conduct a search at the award winning journalist's residence in Harare for cameras, articles or documents which he allegedly used in committing the offence.

Chin'ono's lawyers told Magistrate Nduna that the journalist and Ngarivhume were taken out of their cells on Tuesday 21 July 2020 at 4:am at Harare Central Police Station by an unidentified woman who "profiled" them. The lawyers charged that the Investigating Officer and detectives at Law and Order Section at Harare Central Police Station were not aware of the woman who interviewed Chin'ono and Ngarivhume at an ungodly hour.

The lawyers also complained about the malicious damage to Chin'ono's property at his residence, where some police officers broke one of his glass panels as they forced their way to arrest him.

Magistrate Nduna ordered the State to conduct investigations into the complaints tabled in court by Chin'ono's lawyers and furnish the court with a report within three days. On Thursday 23 July 2020, Magistrate Nduna will continue with the bail hearing for Chin'ono at 8:30 am.

Meanwhile, Magistrate Trynos Utahwashe will on Thursday 23 July 2020 hand down his ruling on a bail application filed by Ngarivhume's lawyer Moses Nkomo.

Ngarivhume was also arrested on Monday 20 July 2020 by ZRP members and faces similar charges as Chin'ono of inciting Zimbabweans to revolt against President Mnangagwa and had his house searched by law enforcement agents on Tuesday 21 July 2020.

Source - ByoNews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

3 tips for making a good impression during video meetings

1 hr ago | 59 Views

Position of ZAPU on demos

1 hr ago | 330 Views

'Mnangagwa's gvt is shooting itself in the foot'

1 hr ago | 255 Views

Mobile COVID-19 Test Laboratories arrive in Zimbabwe to alleviate border congestion

1 hr ago | 153 Views

State wants Ngarivhume jailed

2 hrs ago | 270 Views

Chaos rocks Khupe camp

2 hrs ago | 483 Views

Mnangagwa's curfew has little to do with coronavirus pandemic

2 hrs ago | 170 Views

'Protesters seek to spread Covid-19'

2 hrs ago | 105 Views

Chamisa's lawyer to hear his fate from court

2 hrs ago | 129 Views

Khupe shelves congress indefinitely

2 hrs ago | 118 Views

Mnangagwa picks fight with tycoon

2 hrs ago | 518 Views

Universities forced to postpone exams

2 hrs ago | 209 Views

Expelled MDC Alliance MPs to lose vehicles

2 hrs ago | 284 Views

Ekusileni in dire straits

2 hrs ago | 181 Views

Tobacco auction faces collapse

2 hrs ago | 228 Views

Lawyers worry over Mthuli Ncube silence

2 hrs ago | 353 Views

Demo timing might be wrong

2 hrs ago | 268 Views

Chief Mathupula denounces death penalty

2 hrs ago | 145 Views

High Court suspends police seizure of Econet database

2 hrs ago | 111 Views

Mwonzora speaks on Chin'ono, Ngarivhume 'harassment'

2 hrs ago | 255 Views

Zimbabwe curfew fuels tension

2 hrs ago | 272 Views

Chamisa's MDC yet to finalise audit

2 hrs ago | 129 Views

Jonathan Moyo's Excelgate book to launch online

3 hrs ago | 116 Views

No US$75 joy for civil servants

3 hrs ago | 205 Views

'Mnangagwa curfew a reminder of Rhodesia, Gukurahundi periods'

3 hrs ago | 122 Views

Zanu-PF slams Magaisa's hypocrisy

3 hrs ago | 100 Views

Man fined for beating up 'cheating' lover

3 hrs ago | 103 Views

Forex traders to pay US$ tax

3 hrs ago | 92 Views

Zanu-PF, war vets warn instigators

3 hrs ago | 75 Views

More funds for Beitbridge-Harare Highway

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

Zimbabwe waits in anticipation for the 31st July

6 hrs ago | 2171 Views

TM closes branch over Coronavirus case

6 hrs ago | 3044 Views

BREAKING: Hopewell Chin'ono to spend 4th night in prison

7 hrs ago | 2389 Views

R1.5 million business loan unveiled to Zimbabweans in South Africa

9 hrs ago | 2515 Views

Bindura man axes wife, kills self

9 hrs ago | 2324 Views

Komichi dismisses Mwonzora's nomination for President

9 hrs ago | 7322 Views

Shakespeare Mukoyi's father died of Coronavirus?

10 hrs ago | 3597 Views

China donates 18 laptops to Ministry of Information

11 hrs ago | 734 Views

BREAKING: Jacob Ngarivhume denied bail...remanded in custody till 14 August

11 hrs ago | 5048 Views

Latest on Hopewell Chin'ono court case

12 hrs ago | 5996 Views

WATCH: ZANU PFYouth fires warning shots at July 31 demonstrators

13 hrs ago | 4105 Views

WATCH: Sandra Ndebele chants ED Pfee slogan

13 hrs ago | 6117 Views

Thokozani Khupe - Mwonzora headed for a nasty split?

13 hrs ago | 8777 Views

Mthwakazi Nationalist Particularism: A pitfall to the resolution of regional question of Matabeleland

15 hrs ago | 2592 Views

How to choose the best wig: cost and types

24 hrs ago | 1320 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days