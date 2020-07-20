BREAKING: Jacob Ngarivhume denied bail...remanded in custody till 14 August

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Just in: Jacob Ngarivhume denied bail condemned to remand prison. — ZLHR (@ZLHRLawyers) July 23, 2020

A Harare magistrate has denied bail to Transform Zimbabwe leader Jacob Ngarivhume and remanded him in custody to 14 August.Ngarivhume was arrested Monday for alleged incitement to participate in public violence.Deprose Muchena, Amnesty International's Director for East and Southern Africa condemned the arrest of the Ngarivhume and journalist Hopewell Chin'ono."The arrests of Hopewell Chin'ono and Jacob Ngarivhume are designed to intimidate and send sending a chilling message to journalists, whistleblowers and activists who draw attention to matters of public interest in Zimbabwe," Muchena said "Zimbabwean authorities must stop misusing the criminal justice system to persecute journalists and activists who are simply exercising their right to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly. The authorities must stop using the police and courts to silence dissent."