China donates 18 laptops to Ministry of Information

by Mandla Ndlovu

Chinese embassy donates 18 laptop computers to the @MinOfInfoZW.@nickmangwana pic.twitter.com/L2VUzCvf2Q — ZBC News Online (@ZBCNewsonline) July 23, 2020

The Chinese Embassy in Zimbabwe has donated 18 laptops to the Ministry of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services.The donation was done by Chinese Ambassador Guo Shaochun after a meeting with Secretary for Information Nick Mangwana.After receiving the laptops Mangwana said, "Today we held a meeting with the @ChineseZimbabwe. Ambassador Guo Shaochun who emphasised that he always advises Chinese companies investing in Zimbabwe to obey the law and work within the regulations. The environment should be respected and minerals sold through formal channels."Chinese Communist Party donated masks and testing kits to the ruling party ZANU PF on Wednesday.