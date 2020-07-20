Shakespeare Mukoyi's father died of Coronavirus?

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

MDC National Youth Assembly leader Shakespeare Mukoyi's father succumbed to the deadly Coronavirus, a screenshot from an MDC-T Whatsapp chat group has alleged.According to a screenshot seen by this reporter, a participant said, "Mourners are still gathered at 3506 Kuwadzana 3 Postmortem results are now out and it is sad to note that our baba succumbed to covid19."The body will leave Harare tomorrow Thursday 23/07/20 @ 9AM hearding to Rukweza in Rusape for burial same day. We have been advised that mourners can travel in the morning together with the body. All funeral contributions to be sent to our National Treasurer. (sic)"MDC-T Acting President Thokozani Khupe took to Twitter to send his condolence message to the Mukoyi family."It is with a heavy heart that once again I extend my deepest condolences to our NYA Chair Shakespeare Mukoyi and his family following the death of his beloved father. On behalf of the NC & the entire MDC-T family we would want you to know that our thoughts and prayers are with you." Khupe said.