Komichi dismisses Mwonzora's nomination for President

On Wednesday 15th July 2020, the Standing Committee set and resolved that the following happen:



1.

Since we had failed to get clearance from the Police and the Ministry of Health because of the WHO's Covid 19 restrictions on movement and gatherings, we immediately instructed our lawyers to approach the courts to seek variation of the time frames set in the judgment that actuated the Extraordinary Congress.



2.



The Organising Department was tasked with compiling the list of genuine 2014 delegates as they stand today.



3.

At this last Tuesday, Standing Committee meeting, it was directed that all provinces stop any nomination processes until the issuance of a directive with guidelines by the Standing Committee.



Yesterday's Harare 'Provincial meeting' and it's produce was therefore a defiance of procedures, processes and the leadership and must be condemned and dismissed by all. We must observe discipline and order at all times as we move towards our historic Extraordinary Congress which is a constitutional requirement which must be fulfilled.



We hear the 'meeting' was attended by 38 people and allegedly chaired by Mr. Simon Hove, and it being unilateral, will bear no official recognition.



The ground rules of the party shall be set and a neutral electoral board appointed and tasked to run all processes leading up to the Extraordinary Congress





MDC National Chairman Extraordinary Congress Convener Morgen Komichi has dismissed the nomination of Douglas Mwonzora as the preferred presidential Candidate by the MDC-T Harare Province.In a circular sent to all MDC-T members Komichi said the nomination was a defiance of procedures, processes and the leadership and must be condemned and dismissed by all.On Wednesday a faction aligned to Mwonzora convened a Harare Provincial meeting where he was endorsed as the preferred candidate to take over as a substantial President.Read Komichi's statement below: