Bindura man axes wife, kills self

by Simbarashe Sithole
9 hrs ago | Views
Villagers of Retreat farm, Bindura were left shell shocked after a 41 year-old  villager axed his wife over a television dispute on Monday.

Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the case.

"I can confirm a case of an attempted murder in Bindura where Virimai Kambezo axed his wife Enita Manyara on the head once and committed suicide by hanging 400meters away from the scene," Mundembe said.

Allegations are that Manyara came home late from her parents' home where she was watching television and slept.

The following day their 23 year old daughter found her mother in a pool of blood with an axe stuck on her head while the father's dead body  was hanging from a tree 400 meters away.

Manyara was rushed to hospital and latter transferred to Parirenyatwa group of hospital where the axe was removed and her condition is critical.

Police warned people to desist from domestic violence but instead seek counselling.

Source - Byo24News

