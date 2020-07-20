BREAKING: Hopewell Chin'ono to spend 4th night in prison

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Bail hearing for journalist Hopewell Chin'ono adjourned. Will resume Friday at 8:30am (6.30gmt) Reason: court staff need to get home before curfew starts at 6pm (16gmt)



Video credit @cyrus_nhara pic.twitter.com/xCFos7a3CQ— harumutasa/aljazeera (@harumutasa) July 23, 2020

Lastly, @daddyhope is a @Harvard trained journalist, so I am hoping that the institution, my fellow alumni in the U.S and around the world and media colleagues will rally around #FreeHopewell; if anything amplify the miscarriage of justice of his arrest. — Farai Gundan (@FaraiToday) July 20, 2020

Award-winning investigative journalist Hopewell Chin'ono will be spending another night in cells after his bail hearing was adjourned on Thursday with the magistrate citing a Covid-19 curfew for ending proceedings.Chin'ono is being accused of inciting public violence ahead of anti-government protests on July 31. He faces 10 years in prison if convicted.He was arrested on Monday together with Transform Zimbabwe President Jacob Ngarivhume.Reacting to the developments United Kingdom Minister for Africa James Duddridge said, "Concerned to hear Hopewell Chin'ono and Jacob Ngarivhume remain in custody in Harare. Urge authorities to uphold rights to media freedom and freedom of expression as set out in Zimbabwe's Constitution."The bail hearing is set to continue on Friday.