Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Expelled MDC Alliance MPs to lose vehicles

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
MDC Alliance MPs recently expelled from parliament have to endure the double humiliation of losing their membership to the esteemed house and vehicles acquired through parliament's vehicle loan scheme.

MDC-T leader Thokozani Khupe recently recalled 21 legislators who were elected 2018 under Nelson Chamisa's MDC Alliance.

This was after she had been granted interim leadership of the MDC which split same year following a leadership wrangle between Chamisa and Khupe.

Khupe went on to expel MPs who did not recognise her authority within the party.

As if their expulsion was not enough to worry about, the MPs will now have to surrender the vehicles or settle the remainder of their loans from their own pockets.

Clerk of Parliament Kennedy Chokuda said this in an interview with state media.

"Members who have been recalled from Parliament have an option to fully pay for their vehicles or surrender them to Parliament. If they surrender them, they will have to pay any differences between the valuation of the vehicle.

"As required by the law we have already written to affected MPs to make a decision on the matter. We are simply guided by the law on this," he said.

Recently expelled Zanu-PF MP for Chivi South, Killer Zivhu is among former legislators supposed to settle their indebtedness to parliament.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

3 tips for making a good impression during video meetings

1 hr ago | 52 Views

Position of ZAPU on demos

1 hr ago | 296 Views

'Mnangagwa's gvt is shooting itself in the foot'

1 hr ago | 226 Views

Mobile COVID-19 Test Laboratories arrive in Zimbabwe to alleviate border congestion

1 hr ago | 146 Views

State wants Ngarivhume jailed

1 hr ago | 259 Views

Chaos rocks Khupe camp

1 hr ago | 444 Views

Mnangagwa's curfew has little to do with coronavirus pandemic

1 hr ago | 153 Views

'Protesters seek to spread Covid-19'

1 hr ago | 99 Views

Chamisa's lawyer to hear his fate from court

1 hr ago | 125 Views

Khupe shelves congress indefinitely

1 hr ago | 114 Views

Mnangagwa picks fight with tycoon

2 hrs ago | 480 Views

Universities forced to postpone exams

2 hrs ago | 205 Views

Ekusileni in dire straits

2 hrs ago | 178 Views

Tobacco auction faces collapse

2 hrs ago | 222 Views

Lawyers worry over Mthuli Ncube silence

2 hrs ago | 345 Views

Demo timing might be wrong

2 hrs ago | 266 Views

Chief Mathupula denounces death penalty

2 hrs ago | 140 Views

High Court suspends police seizure of Econet database

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

Mwonzora speaks on Chin'ono, Ngarivhume 'harassment'

2 hrs ago | 246 Views

Zimbabwe curfew fuels tension

2 hrs ago | 262 Views

Chamisa's MDC yet to finalise audit

2 hrs ago | 124 Views

Jonathan Moyo's Excelgate book to launch online

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

No US$75 joy for civil servants

2 hrs ago | 200 Views

'Mnangagwa curfew a reminder of Rhodesia, Gukurahundi periods'

2 hrs ago | 121 Views

Zanu-PF slams Magaisa's hypocrisy

2 hrs ago | 99 Views

Man fined for beating up 'cheating' lover

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

Forex traders to pay US$ tax

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

Zanu-PF, war vets warn instigators

2 hrs ago | 71 Views

More funds for Beitbridge-Harare Highway

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

Zimbabwe waits in anticipation for the 31st July

6 hrs ago | 2164 Views

TM closes branch over Coronavirus case

6 hrs ago | 3034 Views

BREAKING: Hopewell Chin'ono to spend 4th night in prison

7 hrs ago | 2383 Views

R1.5 million business loan unveiled to Zimbabweans in South Africa

9 hrs ago | 2513 Views

Bindura man axes wife, kills self

9 hrs ago | 2323 Views

Komichi dismisses Mwonzora's nomination for President

9 hrs ago | 7303 Views

Shakespeare Mukoyi's father died of Coronavirus?

10 hrs ago | 3597 Views

China donates 18 laptops to Ministry of Information

10 hrs ago | 734 Views

BREAKING: Jacob Ngarivhume denied bail...remanded in custody till 14 August

11 hrs ago | 5037 Views

Chin'ono and Ngarivhume appear in court, protest against ill-treatment during detention

11 hrs ago | 2980 Views

Latest on Hopewell Chin'ono court case

11 hrs ago | 5988 Views

WATCH: ZANU PFYouth fires warning shots at July 31 demonstrators

12 hrs ago | 4100 Views

WATCH: Sandra Ndebele chants ED Pfee slogan

13 hrs ago | 6104 Views

Thokozani Khupe - Mwonzora headed for a nasty split?

13 hrs ago | 8775 Views

Mthwakazi Nationalist Particularism: A pitfall to the resolution of regional question of Matabeleland

15 hrs ago | 2586 Views

How to choose the best wig: cost and types

24 hrs ago | 1318 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days