Khupe shelves congress indefinitely

INTERIM MDC-T leader Thokozani Khupe has indefinitely postponed the party's extraordinary congress that was scheduled for July 31 on account of the government's lockdown measures.This comes as Khupe found herself in the proverbial rock and hard place after the government barred her from holding the extraordinary congress until such a time the country has managed to contain the Covid-19 pandemic, despite needing to comply with a Supreme Court ruling.This comes amid senseless bloodletting which erupted following the Supreme Court's judgment in March which upheld last year's ruling by the High Court which nullified Nelson Chamisa's ascendancy to the leadership of the party and also directed that an extraordinary congress be held within 90 days of the order.In line with the judgment, Khupe had applied for clearance from the ministry of Health for direction on how to hold the extraordinary congress set to be attended by over 4 000 delegates without flouting the national lockdown restrictions to combat the Covid-19 spread - which restricts public gatherings to not more than 50 people.However, in a letter dated June 29 addressed to Khupe, ministry of Health acting permanent secretary Gibson Mhlanga said it was impossible for the MDC-T to hold the extraordinary congress under the Covid-19 environment.Addressing the media at the party's headquarters in Harare yesterday, Khupe's spokesperson, Khaliphani Phugeni, said the MDC-T national standing committee had resolved to approach the courts to seek a waiver."We are sad to announce that our July 31 extraordinary congress can no longer go ahead as planned because we tried all that we could humanly to ensure compliance with the Supreme Court ruling. However, considering the fears expressed by the executive through the ministry of Health, we have realised that it is not possible so we have instructed our lawyers to approach the courts to seek a waiver," Phugeni said.In a letter dated June 29 responding to Khupe's application for clearance, Mhlanga said it was impossible for the MDC-T to hold the extraordinary congress under the Covid-19 environment.