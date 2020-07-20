Latest News Editor's Choice


Chamisa's lawyer to hear his fate from court

by Staff reporter
2020-07-20
CHIEF magistrate Munamato Mutevedzi will tomorrow give a determination in an application in which top lawyer Thabani Mpofu is applying for revocation of his placement on remand.

Mpofu was placed on remand on counts of corruptly concealing a transaction from a principal and obstruction of justice.

He is accused of conniving with other lawyers Tapiwa Makanza and Joshuwa Chirambwe in creating a fictitious person by the name Simbarashe Zuze and filing papers at the Constitutional Court challenging the appointment of the Prosecutor-General (PG) Kumbirai Hodzi.

The lawyer described his prosecution as abuse of authority by the PG and an attack on his right to practice.
Mpofu argues that the said Zuze exists and he has met him.

Last week, there was an affidavit by the same Zuze which the State attacked saying it had no proper contents such as identity particulars to justify his existence with Mpofu arguing that there is nothing at law to compel that an affidavit should have such details.

He also sought to have a video of the said Zuze be played in court to justify his existence which was also disputed by the State saying it is unprocedural and that the video has to be produced through the person who made it, testifying.

Mpofu said the State cannot have it both ways, accusing Makanza in another matter of interfering with Zuze as their witness yet in his case they deny his (Zuze) existence.

Yesterday, prosecutor Michael Reza insisted that the State still doubts the existence of this Zuze.

