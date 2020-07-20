Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Protesters seek to spread Covid-19'

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
ZANU-PF yesterday accused organisers of the planned July 31 protest of seeking to pull President Emmerson Mnangagwa down by ensuring that the country is overwhelmed by the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

This comes as the country's confirmed Covid-19 cases have been rising. As of Tuesday, the country had 1 820 cases, including 26 deaths.

It also comes as organisers  of the anticipated protests, called by the opposition as well as civil society groups, said they would go ahead with the demonstrations against corruption and economic decay.

But addressing journalists at the Zanu-PF headquarters in Harare yesterday, party spokesperson Patrick Chinamasa blamed some foreign embassies of aiding the protests.

"Zanu-PF is also alive to the fact that some of these detractors, through their embassies, had already started to incite their stooges in the ‘evil' society to engage in a demonstration and violate the already existing regulations so that our cases could become unbearable. As Zanu-PF, we speak with a bold no. We will not stand and fold our hands watching while hostile people organise to put our people at risk. No," Chinamasa said.

This comes as Mnangagwa on Tuesday banned the movement of people between 6pm and 6am with effect from yesterday as he tightened the Covid-19 lockdown measures as the government battles to combat the rising coronavirus deaths and infections in the country.

However, the move did not go down well with opposition parties which suggested that the measures betrayed Mnangagwa's paranoia, alleging that the Zanu-PF leader is abusing lockdown measures to crack down on dissent.
Chinamasa described the assertion as nonsensical, accusing the opposition of praying that the country's streets would have dead bodies strewn all over with authorities failing to handle the deadly pandemic.

"We implore Zimbabweans from being deliberately misled by merchants of propaganda, fake news peddlers and sworn enemies of the State who have suddenly gone into an overdrive to misinform our people by insinuating that we have a military curfew. We do not have a military curfew, but a lockdown curfew on top of other measures the president has declared. Those who violate the regulations will have only themselves to blame.

"We challenge Zimbabweans to read and discern before they quickly take the fake social media news as fact," said Chinamsa.

Authorities have since arrested one of the organisers of the mooted demonstration, Jacob Ngarivhume, who is also leader of the opposition Transform Zimbabwe party as well as harassing other  activists, including former Zanu-PF youth leader, Godfrey Tsenengamu.

Source - dailynews

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

3 tips for making a good impression during video meetings

38 mins ago | 31 Views

Position of ZAPU on demos

47 mins ago | 208 Views

'Mnangagwa's gvt is shooting itself in the foot'

48 mins ago | 142 Views

Mobile COVID-19 Test Laboratories arrive in Zimbabwe to alleviate border congestion

57 mins ago | 105 Views

State wants Ngarivhume jailed

60 mins ago | 190 Views

Chaos rocks Khupe camp

1 hr ago | 317 Views

Mnangagwa's curfew has little to do with coronavirus pandemic

1 hr ago | 109 Views

Chamisa's lawyer to hear his fate from court

1 hr ago | 112 Views

Khupe shelves congress indefinitely

1 hr ago | 98 Views

Mnangagwa picks fight with tycoon

1 hr ago | 380 Views

Universities forced to postpone exams

2 hrs ago | 191 Views

Expelled MDC Alliance MPs to lose vehicles

2 hrs ago | 262 Views

Ekusileni in dire straits

2 hrs ago | 167 Views

Tobacco auction faces collapse

2 hrs ago | 215 Views

Lawyers worry over Mthuli Ncube silence

2 hrs ago | 334 Views

Demo timing might be wrong

2 hrs ago | 264 Views

Chief Mathupula denounces death penalty

2 hrs ago | 135 Views

High Court suspends police seizure of Econet database

2 hrs ago | 102 Views

Mwonzora speaks on Chin'ono, Ngarivhume 'harassment'

2 hrs ago | 228 Views

Zimbabwe curfew fuels tension

2 hrs ago | 247 Views

Chamisa's MDC yet to finalise audit

2 hrs ago | 114 Views

Jonathan Moyo's Excelgate book to launch online

2 hrs ago | 111 Views

No US$75 joy for civil servants

2 hrs ago | 189 Views

'Mnangagwa curfew a reminder of Rhodesia, Gukurahundi periods'

2 hrs ago | 115 Views

Zanu-PF slams Magaisa's hypocrisy

2 hrs ago | 95 Views

Man fined for beating up 'cheating' lover

2 hrs ago | 96 Views

Forex traders to pay US$ tax

2 hrs ago | 87 Views

Zanu-PF, war vets warn instigators

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

More funds for Beitbridge-Harare Highway

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

Zimbabwe waits in anticipation for the 31st July

5 hrs ago | 2155 Views

TM closes branch over Coronavirus case

6 hrs ago | 3015 Views

BREAKING: Hopewell Chin'ono to spend 4th night in prison

6 hrs ago | 2371 Views

R1.5 million business loan unveiled to Zimbabweans in South Africa

8 hrs ago | 2507 Views

Bindura man axes wife, kills self

8 hrs ago | 2317 Views

Komichi dismisses Mwonzora's nomination for President

9 hrs ago | 7263 Views

Shakespeare Mukoyi's father died of Coronavirus?

9 hrs ago | 3594 Views

China donates 18 laptops to Ministry of Information

10 hrs ago | 732 Views

BREAKING: Jacob Ngarivhume denied bail...remanded in custody till 14 August

11 hrs ago | 5012 Views

Chin'ono and Ngarivhume appear in court, protest against ill-treatment during detention

11 hrs ago | 2975 Views

Latest on Hopewell Chin'ono court case

11 hrs ago | 5961 Views

WATCH: ZANU PFYouth fires warning shots at July 31 demonstrators

12 hrs ago | 4074 Views

WATCH: Sandra Ndebele chants ED Pfee slogan

13 hrs ago | 6078 Views

Thokozani Khupe - Mwonzora headed for a nasty split?

13 hrs ago | 8753 Views

Mthwakazi Nationalist Particularism: A pitfall to the resolution of regional question of Matabeleland

15 hrs ago | 2566 Views

How to choose the best wig: cost and types

23 hrs ago | 1316 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days