Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

6 TV channels to get licences

by Staff reporter
30 secs ago | Views
Six independent television channels will soon get licences as part of the movement by the Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa to open up airwaves and implement media reforms, Senators heard yesterday.

There are 15 applications for the six licences on offer in the first phase and these are now being considered by the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said licensing of the six independent television channels was part of Government's desire to provide diverse broadcasting content as provided for in the Constitution where the right to access information is entrenched. Minister Mutsvangwa said this in the Senate during a Question and Answer session.

Midlands Senator, Mr Morgan Komichi (MDC-T), had asked why was Government taking long to have alternative broadcasting stations other than the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation, in fulfilment of the reforms that Zimbabweans had been asking for.

Said Minister Mutsvangwa: "The Second Republic prioritises reforms and with Zimbabwe boasting high literacy rate, citizens deserve diverse content, be it sport, culture, educational issues.

"That is what my ministry is spearheading since the inception of the Second Republic, as part of the reforms.

"The Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe is now fully constituted and started by identifying the number and type of frequencies available. We have 12 licences up for grabs, but at the moment, we will be licensing six players. Applications have since been received and are now being considered."

Minister Mutsvangwa said beyond commercial television licences, they will also be licensing community radio stations.

"All that is being done in fulfilment of the Constitution, the right to information," she said.

"Had it not been for Covid-19 related challenges, I would be telling you by when we will have completed the process. We have 15 applications for commercial television."

In the same spirit of reforms and openness, Government has since repealed the Access to Information and Protection of Privacy Act (AIPPA) and replaced it with three separate legal instruments as part of media reforms.

Early this month, President Mnangagwa signed into law the Freedom of Information Act after it sailed through Parliament.

The new Act, a giant step forward in the reform agenda, brings Zimbabwe's information-related laws into conformity with the Declaration of Rights in the Constitution.

The law went through a long examination and multi-party amendment process by Parliament, and especially through the relevant portfolio committee, which is chaired by Binga North MP, Mr Prince Sibanda, an opposition MP. After its passage early this month, Minister Mutsvangwa said the development marked a notable milestone in Government's media legislative reform programme.

Since assuming office in August 2018, President Mnangagwa has prioritised the creation of a conducive national media environment through the repeal of AIPPA and the amendment of the Broadcasting Services Act.

Source - the ehrald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe's Covid-19 deaths now 28

9 secs ago | 0 Views

3 tips for making a good impression during video meetings

10 hrs ago | 621 Views

Position of ZAPU on demos

10 hrs ago | 2166 Views

'Mnangagwa's gvt is shooting itself in the foot'

10 hrs ago | 2009 Views

Mobile COVID-19 Test Laboratories arrive in Zimbabwe to alleviate border congestion

10 hrs ago | 803 Views

State wants Ngarivhume jailed

10 hrs ago | 1376 Views

Chaos rocks Khupe camp

10 hrs ago | 3315 Views

Mnangagwa's curfew has little to do with coronavirus pandemic

10 hrs ago | 1052 Views

'Protesters seek to spread Covid-19'

10 hrs ago | 291 Views

Chamisa's lawyer to hear his fate from court

10 hrs ago | 512 Views

Khupe shelves congress indefinitely

10 hrs ago | 545 Views

Mnangagwa picks fight with tycoon

11 hrs ago | 4149 Views

Universities forced to postpone exams

11 hrs ago | 464 Views

Expelled MDC Alliance MPs to lose vehicles

11 hrs ago | 926 Views

Ekusileni in dire straits

11 hrs ago | 370 Views

Tobacco auction faces collapse

11 hrs ago | 434 Views

Lawyers worry over Mthuli Ncube silence

11 hrs ago | 565 Views

Demo timing might be wrong

11 hrs ago | 362 Views

Chief Mathupula denounces death penalty

11 hrs ago | 239 Views

High Court suspends police seizure of Econet database

11 hrs ago | 270 Views

Mwonzora speaks on Chin'ono, Ngarivhume 'harassment'

11 hrs ago | 705 Views

Zimbabwe curfew fuels tension

11 hrs ago | 508 Views

Chamisa's MDC yet to finalise audit

11 hrs ago | 260 Views

Jonathan Moyo's Excelgate book to launch online

11 hrs ago | 243 Views

No US$75 joy for civil servants

11 hrs ago | 540 Views

'Mnangagwa curfew a reminder of Rhodesia, Gukurahundi periods'

11 hrs ago | 240 Views

Zanu-PF slams Magaisa's hypocrisy

11 hrs ago | 198 Views

Man fined for beating up 'cheating' lover

11 hrs ago | 215 Views

Forex traders to pay US$ tax

11 hrs ago | 199 Views

Zanu-PF, war vets warn instigators

11 hrs ago | 107 Views

More funds for Beitbridge-Harare Highway

11 hrs ago | 150 Views

Zimbabwe waits in anticipation for the 31st July

15 hrs ago | 2308 Views

TM closes branch over Coronavirus case

15 hrs ago | 3438 Views

BREAKING: Hopewell Chin'ono to spend 4th night in prison

16 hrs ago | 2563 Views

R1.5 million business loan unveiled to Zimbabweans in South Africa

18 hrs ago | 2665 Views

Bindura man axes wife, kills self

18 hrs ago | 2493 Views

Komichi dismisses Mwonzora's nomination for President

18 hrs ago | 8310 Views

Shakespeare Mukoyi's father died of Coronavirus?

19 hrs ago | 3704 Views

China donates 18 laptops to Ministry of Information

19 hrs ago | 754 Views

BREAKING: Jacob Ngarivhume denied bail...remanded in custody till 14 August

20 hrs ago | 5489 Views

Chin'ono and Ngarivhume appear in court, protest against ill-treatment during detention

20 hrs ago | 3027 Views

Latest on Hopewell Chin'ono court case

20 hrs ago | 6495 Views

WATCH: ZANU PFYouth fires warning shots at July 31 demonstrators

21 hrs ago | 4387 Views

WATCH: Sandra Ndebele chants ED Pfee slogan

22 hrs ago | 6449 Views

Thokozani Khupe - Mwonzora headed for a nasty split?

22 hrs ago | 9382 Views

Mthwakazi Nationalist Particularism: A pitfall to the resolution of regional question of Matabeleland

24 hrs ago | 2872 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days