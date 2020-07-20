Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe's Covid-19 deaths now 28

by Staff reporter
8 secs ago | Views
With 90 patients testing positive for Covid-19 yesterday, 83 of them local infections, the Zimbabwean total reached 2 124 and two new deaths drove the death toll to 28.

The daily number of new infections shows a drop from the three-figure totals of the last few days.

In its daily report, the Ministry of Health and Child Care said just nine of the local infections had known contacts and medical staff were investigating the other 74 to try and find the source of infection.

All seven quarantined returning residents who tested positive had been infected in South Africa. The first death reported was a Harare resident who tested positive on Monday, but also had other illnesses.

The Bulawayo death was patient admitted to hospital yesterday with Covid-19 symptoms.

The number of Zimbabweans confirmed to have recovered remains at 510. Harare is rapidly catching up with Bulawayo in confirmed local infections with 60 of yesterday's batch coming from the capital.

The latest figures show Bulawayo with 551 confirmed local infections and 13 deaths, and Harare with 357 confirmed local infections and nine deaths. Midlands is third with 68 cases and two deaths.

South Africa remains the regional epicentre with 5 940 deaths from 394 948 confirmed cases, although 229 175 of these, well over half as the rate of infection slows, have now recovered.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

6 TV channels to get licences

29 secs ago | 0 Views

3 tips for making a good impression during video meetings

10 hrs ago | 621 Views

Position of ZAPU on demos

10 hrs ago | 2166 Views

'Mnangagwa's gvt is shooting itself in the foot'

10 hrs ago | 2009 Views

Mobile COVID-19 Test Laboratories arrive in Zimbabwe to alleviate border congestion

10 hrs ago | 803 Views

State wants Ngarivhume jailed

10 hrs ago | 1376 Views

Chaos rocks Khupe camp

10 hrs ago | 3315 Views

Mnangagwa's curfew has little to do with coronavirus pandemic

10 hrs ago | 1052 Views

'Protesters seek to spread Covid-19'

10 hrs ago | 291 Views

Chamisa's lawyer to hear his fate from court

10 hrs ago | 512 Views

Khupe shelves congress indefinitely

10 hrs ago | 545 Views

Mnangagwa picks fight with tycoon

11 hrs ago | 4148 Views

Universities forced to postpone exams

11 hrs ago | 464 Views

Expelled MDC Alliance MPs to lose vehicles

11 hrs ago | 926 Views

Ekusileni in dire straits

11 hrs ago | 370 Views

Tobacco auction faces collapse

11 hrs ago | 434 Views

Lawyers worry over Mthuli Ncube silence

11 hrs ago | 565 Views

Demo timing might be wrong

11 hrs ago | 362 Views

Chief Mathupula denounces death penalty

11 hrs ago | 239 Views

High Court suspends police seizure of Econet database

11 hrs ago | 270 Views

Mwonzora speaks on Chin'ono, Ngarivhume 'harassment'

11 hrs ago | 705 Views

Zimbabwe curfew fuels tension

11 hrs ago | 508 Views

Chamisa's MDC yet to finalise audit

11 hrs ago | 260 Views

Jonathan Moyo's Excelgate book to launch online

11 hrs ago | 243 Views

No US$75 joy for civil servants

11 hrs ago | 540 Views

'Mnangagwa curfew a reminder of Rhodesia, Gukurahundi periods'

11 hrs ago | 240 Views

Zanu-PF slams Magaisa's hypocrisy

11 hrs ago | 198 Views

Man fined for beating up 'cheating' lover

11 hrs ago | 215 Views

Forex traders to pay US$ tax

11 hrs ago | 199 Views

Zanu-PF, war vets warn instigators

11 hrs ago | 107 Views

More funds for Beitbridge-Harare Highway

11 hrs ago | 150 Views

Zimbabwe waits in anticipation for the 31st July

15 hrs ago | 2308 Views

TM closes branch over Coronavirus case

15 hrs ago | 3438 Views

BREAKING: Hopewell Chin'ono to spend 4th night in prison

16 hrs ago | 2563 Views

R1.5 million business loan unveiled to Zimbabweans in South Africa

18 hrs ago | 2665 Views

Bindura man axes wife, kills self

18 hrs ago | 2492 Views

Komichi dismisses Mwonzora's nomination for President

18 hrs ago | 8310 Views

Shakespeare Mukoyi's father died of Coronavirus?

19 hrs ago | 3704 Views

China donates 18 laptops to Ministry of Information

19 hrs ago | 754 Views

BREAKING: Jacob Ngarivhume denied bail...remanded in custody till 14 August

20 hrs ago | 5489 Views

Chin'ono and Ngarivhume appear in court, protest against ill-treatment during detention

20 hrs ago | 3027 Views

Latest on Hopewell Chin'ono court case

20 hrs ago | 6495 Views

WATCH: ZANU PFYouth fires warning shots at July 31 demonstrators

21 hrs ago | 4387 Views

WATCH: Sandra Ndebele chants ED Pfee slogan

22 hrs ago | 6449 Views

Thokozani Khupe - Mwonzora headed for a nasty split?

22 hrs ago | 9382 Views

Mthwakazi Nationalist Particularism: A pitfall to the resolution of regional question of Matabeleland

24 hrs ago | 2872 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days