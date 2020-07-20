Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Brutal' shona police officers fail to have case dismissed

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
THE trial of six police officers who allegedly brutalised two women from Bulawayo's Cowdray Park suburb for allegedly violating lockdown regulations started on Wednesday.

The police officers' application for exception was dismissed by Western Commonage magistrate, Ms Gladmore Mushove. Ms Mushove ruled on Tuesday that the reasons for exception cited by the police officers' lawyers were not justified.

Simbarashe Bvekwa (26), Tichaona Zariro (34), Patson Gumoreyi (30), Elizabeth Denhere (41), Zibusiso Masuku (27) and Christabel Munyondo (28) who are all members of the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) are facing assault charges. Ms Mushove remanded the accused to July 28 for continuation of trial.

The accused persons allegedly handcuffed and assaulted the two sisters aged 30 and 36 years after they found them at the shops where they were buying some foodstuffs on April 16. The two women were allegedly assaulted for hours with batons on their backs, hips and legs by the police officers who accused them of violating lockdown regulations. The officers allegedly detained the women overnight at Cowdray Park Police Base after refusing to let them pay fines.

In their defence, through their lawyer, Mr Maclean Mahaso of Tanaka Law Chambers, the officers said the charges levelled against them were framed. They however said the complainants acted in an unbecoming manner towards them on the day in question.

"My clients were on an assignment to maintain lockdown regulations in Cowdray Park suburb on the day in question. When they arrived at TM supermarket there was a long queue for mealie-meal. The complainants were standing at a distance from the queue," said Mr Mahaso.

"The police officers ordered people to either join the queue in an orderly manner or go home and at that point, the complainants started to protest and shouted obscenities and other abusive words at the accused persons."

Mr Mahaso said the accused persons sought to apprehend the two complainants but they fled and were blocked at the entrance of TM Supermarket. "The complainants were blocked from gaining entry by members of staff at the supermarket.

The six accused persons took the complainants and advised them that they were under arrest," he said. Mr Mahaso said his clients took the complainants to Cowdray Park Police Base where they were detained.

"They expressly admitted their criminal behaviour which culminated in their payment of fine of $200 each and left the base," he said.

Prosecuting, Mr Kenneth Shava, said on April 16 this year, the two women met the police officers and they stopped them and demanded to know where they were coming from during the lockdown period.

The complainants told the accused persons that they were coming from a butchery to buy meat. The court heard that the accused persons grabbed the complainants and hit them with a baton several times on their buttocks. In the process, one of the complainants' cellphone, which was in her back pocket was damaged.

"The accused persons took turns to assault the two women on their buttocks and hips several times, insulting them with obscenities. They then handcuffed and force-marched them to Cowdray Park Police Base where they released them the following day after paying a fine of $200 each," said Mr Shava.

A report was made to the police leading to the arrest of the six accused persons following an identification parade. The complainants alleged cops picked them out from a queue at the supermarket and cuffed their hands behind their backs. The officers allegedly force-marched the victims through a bush to Cowdray Park Police Base, making frequent stops along the way to beat them with batons.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Over 1 000 arrested for violating Covid-19 curfew

15 secs ago | 0 Views

Bulawayo residents sue over Mnangagwa's street names

36 secs ago | 1 Views

Western Commonage suspends proceedings: 12 prosecutors in isolation

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Gono defends 'RBZ looting' on TV debate

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Ngarivhume used inciting language: Court

3 mins ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwe's Covid-19 deaths now 28

3 mins ago | 1 Views

6 TV channels to get licences

3 mins ago | 2 Views

3 tips for making a good impression during video meetings

10 hrs ago | 630 Views

Position of ZAPU on demos

10 hrs ago | 2196 Views

'Mnangagwa's gvt is shooting itself in the foot'

10 hrs ago | 2039 Views

Mobile COVID-19 Test Laboratories arrive in Zimbabwe to alleviate border congestion

10 hrs ago | 813 Views

State wants Ngarivhume jailed

10 hrs ago | 1393 Views

Chaos rocks Khupe camp

10 hrs ago | 3368 Views

Mnangagwa's curfew has little to do with coronavirus pandemic

10 hrs ago | 1071 Views

'Protesters seek to spread Covid-19'

10 hrs ago | 296 Views

Chamisa's lawyer to hear his fate from court

10 hrs ago | 516 Views

Khupe shelves congress indefinitely

10 hrs ago | 558 Views

Mnangagwa picks fight with tycoon

11 hrs ago | 4179 Views

Universities forced to postpone exams

11 hrs ago | 467 Views

Expelled MDC Alliance MPs to lose vehicles

11 hrs ago | 936 Views

Ekusileni in dire straits

11 hrs ago | 373 Views

Tobacco auction faces collapse

11 hrs ago | 437 Views

Lawyers worry over Mthuli Ncube silence

11 hrs ago | 569 Views

Demo timing might be wrong

11 hrs ago | 365 Views

Chief Mathupula denounces death penalty

11 hrs ago | 241 Views

High Court suspends police seizure of Econet database

11 hrs ago | 274 Views

Mwonzora speaks on Chin'ono, Ngarivhume 'harassment'

11 hrs ago | 715 Views

Zimbabwe curfew fuels tension

11 hrs ago | 516 Views

Chamisa's MDC yet to finalise audit

11 hrs ago | 261 Views

Jonathan Moyo's Excelgate book to launch online

11 hrs ago | 245 Views

No US$75 joy for civil servants

11 hrs ago | 549 Views

'Mnangagwa curfew a reminder of Rhodesia, Gukurahundi periods'

11 hrs ago | 242 Views

Zanu-PF slams Magaisa's hypocrisy

11 hrs ago | 198 Views

Man fined for beating up 'cheating' lover

11 hrs ago | 217 Views

Forex traders to pay US$ tax

11 hrs ago | 203 Views

Zanu-PF, war vets warn instigators

11 hrs ago | 107 Views

More funds for Beitbridge-Harare Highway

11 hrs ago | 150 Views

Zimbabwe waits in anticipation for the 31st July

15 hrs ago | 2308 Views

TM closes branch over Coronavirus case

15 hrs ago | 3444 Views

BREAKING: Hopewell Chin'ono to spend 4th night in prison

16 hrs ago | 2565 Views

R1.5 million business loan unveiled to Zimbabweans in South Africa

18 hrs ago | 2666 Views

Bindura man axes wife, kills self

18 hrs ago | 2493 Views

Komichi dismisses Mwonzora's nomination for President

18 hrs ago | 8324 Views

Shakespeare Mukoyi's father died of Coronavirus?

19 hrs ago | 3707 Views

China donates 18 laptops to Ministry of Information

20 hrs ago | 754 Views

BREAKING: Jacob Ngarivhume denied bail...remanded in custody till 14 August

20 hrs ago | 5494 Views

Chin'ono and Ngarivhume appear in court, protest against ill-treatment during detention

20 hrs ago | 3030 Views

Latest on Hopewell Chin'ono court case

20 hrs ago | 6502 Views

WATCH: ZANU PFYouth fires warning shots at July 31 demonstrators

21 hrs ago | 4389 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days