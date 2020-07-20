Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Jonathan Moyo denies hand in Mugabe atrocities

by newzimbabwe
1 min ago | Views
EXILED former cabinet minister Jonathan Moyo has denied knowledge of inside information linking the state to past acts of citizen brutality although emphatically pinning all blame on security forces for the atrocities.

Moyo was once fierce aide to late former President Robert Mugabe who led a brutal regime blamed for killings, abductions, rape and the extermination of those regarded as enemies of the state.

The former Tsholotsho legislator distanced himself from playing any part in the acts but squarely blamed the state for the transgressions.

He also blamed the state for the bombing of the Daily News printing press in 2001.

Moyo told the media this week that all transgressions against enemies of the state were targeted attacks.

"All unresolved serious crimes and atrocities that have been committed in Zimbabwe including the bombing of the Daily News were done by state agents," Moyo said.

"And that is why we have this dark cloud of unresolved atrocities. It's because they have been committed by the state."

The Daily News, the only privately owned local daily at the time, unsettled government through fearless reportage on state excesses.

The paper's establishment coincided with the formation in 1999, of MDC, which became the first formidable opposition since the former-PF Zapu merged with Zanu in 1987.

When the publication's printing press was bombed, Moyo, as then information minister widely viewed as enemy to press freedom, was blamed for the incident.

But the former Zanu-PF politburo member and party strategist further has distanced himself from the incidents, adding that government has deliberately created confusion to keep the public guessing on who was responsible for mysterious incidents that have been taking place.

"One of the dark spots and points of heritage especially regarding our post-independence period is that certain acts have been committed in our country with impunity," Moyo said.

"We do not have and we have not had a culture of accountability. So, get horrible things done and we never get to know who did what.

"All that we get to know is when these things happen and yet you don't have to be a rocket scientist to know who controls and who uses the instruments of violence with impunity in Zimbabwe.

"Interestingly, our police force has an impressive record of solving crimes, murder especially crimes committed by individuals and so forth, but when you find a very serious crime, atrocities committed in Zimbabwe, you don't have to guess who committed that crime. All you need to look at is whether the authorities resolve or solve that crime or not."

Moyo added, "Where they don't, is without exception, state would have committed that crime.

"If a person is abducted or you don't get to know who abducted them and if a facility is bombed and you don't know who bombed it, the answer is very clear; agents of the states would have done it.

"And this is one of the most serious problems that we have faced in our country."

Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

#ZimbabweansMustFall trending in South Africa

27 secs ago | 0 Views

Mobocracy, 'dofocracy' and the myth of new dispensation

2 mins ago | 0 Views

200 Air Zimbabwe passengers stranded in Wuhan

4 mins ago | 16 Views

Harare, Bulawayo face total Covid-19 lockdown

4 mins ago | 16 Views

Khupe, top party executives 'exposed' to COVID-19

5 mins ago | 19 Views

'Calling for Zanu-PF ouster not criminal'

6 mins ago | 11 Views

'Mnangagwa ignoring silent genocide at public hospitals'

7 mins ago | 9 Views

Fired MDC MP vows undying Chamisa loyalty

8 mins ago | 15 Views

Zanu-PF militia evicts 100 Chiredzi families

9 mins ago | 11 Views

CIO operative breaks suspected maize thief's arm

9 mins ago | 11 Views

'I'm not Benjani, but Mpenjani'

10 mins ago | 13 Views

BCC warns against smuggling of corpses

11 mins ago | 5 Views

Open letter to ZRP boss Matanga

12 mins ago | 8 Views

Khupe has failed MDC-T

13 mins ago | 12 Views

Typical Zanu-PF arrogance cannot mask its failings

14 mins ago | 5 Views

Zimbabwe's future bright, claims Mthuli Ncube

14 mins ago | 6 Views

Gono says never took RBZ farm merchanisation freebies

15 mins ago | 10 Views

Zanu-PF UK member condemns planned demos

36 mins ago | 64 Views

Over 1 000 arrested for violating Covid-19 curfew

36 mins ago | 101 Views

Bulawayo residents sue over Mnangagwa's street names

36 mins ago | 139 Views

'Brutal' shona police officers fail to have case dismissed

37 mins ago | 124 Views

Western Commonage suspends proceedings: 12 prosecutors in isolation

37 mins ago | 46 Views

Gono defends 'RBZ looting' on TV debate

38 mins ago | 152 Views

Ngarivhume used inciting language: Court

38 mins ago | 116 Views

Zimbabwe's Covid-19 deaths now 28

39 mins ago | 83 Views

6 TV channels to get licences

39 mins ago | 55 Views

3 tips for making a good impression during video meetings

11 hrs ago | 698 Views

Position of ZAPU on demos

11 hrs ago | 2480 Views

'Mnangagwa's gvt is shooting itself in the foot'

11 hrs ago | 2283 Views

Mobile COVID-19 Test Laboratories arrive in Zimbabwe to alleviate border congestion

11 hrs ago | 889 Views

State wants Ngarivhume jailed

11 hrs ago | 1586 Views

Chaos rocks Khupe camp

11 hrs ago | 3765 Views

Mnangagwa's curfew has little to do with coronavirus pandemic

11 hrs ago | 1198 Views

'Protesters seek to spread Covid-19'

11 hrs ago | 328 Views

Chamisa's lawyer to hear his fate from court

11 hrs ago | 578 Views

Khupe shelves congress indefinitely

11 hrs ago | 651 Views

Mnangagwa picks fight with tycoon

11 hrs ago | 4601 Views

Universities forced to postpone exams

12 hrs ago | 523 Views

Expelled MDC Alliance MPs to lose vehicles

12 hrs ago | 1073 Views

Ekusileni in dire straits

12 hrs ago | 412 Views

Tobacco auction faces collapse

12 hrs ago | 477 Views

Lawyers worry over Mthuli Ncube silence

12 hrs ago | 622 Views

Demo timing might be wrong

12 hrs ago | 399 Views

Chief Mathupula denounces death penalty

12 hrs ago | 265 Views

High Court suspends police seizure of Econet database

12 hrs ago | 301 Views

Mwonzora speaks on Chin'ono, Ngarivhume 'harassment'

12 hrs ago | 805 Views

Zimbabwe curfew fuels tension

12 hrs ago | 572 Views

Chamisa's MDC yet to finalise audit

12 hrs ago | 287 Views

Jonathan Moyo's Excelgate book to launch online

12 hrs ago | 296 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days