Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Nasty row erupts over farms

by Staff reporter
27 secs ago | Views
ZANU-PF officials in Mashonaland West province are up in arms with the Provincial Affairs minister Mary Mliswa, accusing her of single-handedly presiding over the exercise to downsize commercial farms in the province without consulting them, it has emerged.

Mliswa, in her capacity as chairperson of the provincial lands committee (PLC) responsible for identifying "oversized farms" in the province and recommending for their acquisition to the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate and Rural Resettlement, has been spearheading the seizures.

Senior government officials, ministers and other politically connected personalities have been lined up to take over the farms, which are mostly owned by whites.

Sources said there have been heated exchanges in recent meetings of the PLC where Zanu-PF officials have accused her of failing to report to them.

Zanu-PF sees itself as a supervisor to the government.

"There have been heated confrontations in the last two PLC meetings where Zanu-PF officials have expressed strong reservations over how she has been coordinating the land downsizing exercise. The first meeting was held about two weeks ago and the other one was held on Tuesday this week. Basically they want her to consult them when making these decisions," a source said.

"So she was really taken to task and, as a way forward, they instructed her to always consult the party structures in future exercises."

Zanu-PF provincial chairperson Ziyambi Ziyambi declined to comment on the matter. Mliswa said the allegations are coming from aggrieved individuals who have found
her incorruptible.

"We have been having our meetings in peace. I think the information is coming from aggrieved people who think we owe them something. When people see an incorruptible person, they become bitter and cook up a lot of stories. I do my things transparently," she said.

"In any case, why would they be complaining? This is a national issue and not a party issue as the President has always said. I am only implementing government policy and there are set guidelines which I follow to the letter, so no one can tell me otherwise. I am guided by government policy, so let us not say this issue is political. I think whoever feeds you that information is coming from a point of selfishness. I always consult with the parent ministry," she said.

The developments come at a time the government has already gazetted the takeover of more than half of Hunyani Farm, a 2 400-hectare estate located just outside Norton, which belongs to Peter Drummond.

Hunyani Farm is currently under an impressive winter barley crop grown under contract with Delta Beverages and boasts a massive poultry project which produces 70 tonnes of chicken per month.

It is home to Drummond Chickens, a common brand on the retail market. Some sections of the farm are reserved for beef production and have about 700 cattle.

Drummond is set to remain with just 500 hectare, while four beneficiaries will share 1 500 hectares of the farm equally, according to the Government Gazette seen by the Independent this week.

"It is hereby notified that the minister of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate and Rural Resettlement acquires for and on behalf of the state the land identified and described in the schedule for purposes of agriculture settlement under section 72(2) of the constitution of Zimbabwe," the notice, published in last week's edition of the Government Gazette, reads.

The notice also indicated that the takeover was with immediate effect.

As reported by the Zimbabwe Independent recently, deputy chief secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet (Finance and Administration) Martin Rushwaya, is allegedly one of the senior officials angling to get 500 hectares at Hunyani Farm.

A Zanu-PF politburo member who is also a senior government official, a cabinet minister and a popular business executive (names supplied) constitute the remainder of the beneficiaries.

According to information at hand, the Ministry of Lands, Agriculture, Water, Climate and Rural Resettlement has also started dishing out to Zanu-PF cronies offer letters for pieces of land on Robert Davenport's Staple ford Farm in Darwendale.

Lands minister Perrance Shiri, who was not available for comment this week as his mobile phone went unanswered, recently issued a statement denying they were targeting white farmers.

Stapleford Farm is mainly a horticultural hub that produces blue berries, which are exported to the European Union market, earning the country much-needed foreign currency.

It also boasts of one of Zimbabwe's biggest piggeries.

Some of the land there is now going to be shared among a well-connected mining executive who is also former football administrator and two top government officials (names also supplied).

"The minister (Shiri) has already given them the respective offer letters. The three of them went to the Ministry of Lands last week to collect their offer letters and they were full of excitement," an official said.

The government has also made moves to repossess farms owned by former cabinet ministers Jonathan Moyo, Patrick Zhuwao and Saviour Kasukuwere.

Source - the independent

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

#ZimbabweansMustFall trending in South Africa

2 mins ago | 1 Views

Jonathan Moyo denies hand in Mugabe atrocities

3 mins ago | 2 Views

Mobocracy, 'dofocracy' and the myth of new dispensation

3 mins ago | 1 Views

200 Air Zimbabwe passengers stranded in Wuhan

5 mins ago | 22 Views

Harare, Bulawayo face total Covid-19 lockdown

6 mins ago | 26 Views

Khupe, top party executives 'exposed' to COVID-19

7 mins ago | 27 Views

'Calling for Zanu-PF ouster not criminal'

7 mins ago | 17 Views

'Mnangagwa ignoring silent genocide at public hospitals'

9 mins ago | 11 Views

Fired MDC MP vows undying Chamisa loyalty

9 mins ago | 24 Views

Zanu-PF militia evicts 100 Chiredzi families

11 mins ago | 18 Views

CIO operative breaks suspected maize thief's arm

11 mins ago | 12 Views

'I'm not Benjani, but Mpenjani'

12 mins ago | 19 Views

BCC warns against smuggling of corpses

13 mins ago | 6 Views

Open letter to ZRP boss Matanga

14 mins ago | 9 Views

Khupe has failed MDC-T

14 mins ago | 15 Views

Typical Zanu-PF arrogance cannot mask its failings

15 mins ago | 5 Views

Zimbabwe's future bright, claims Mthuli Ncube

16 mins ago | 6 Views

Gono says never took RBZ farm merchanisation freebies

16 mins ago | 11 Views

Zanu-PF UK member condemns planned demos

37 mins ago | 64 Views

Over 1 000 arrested for violating Covid-19 curfew

37 mins ago | 102 Views

Bulawayo residents sue over Mnangagwa's street names

37 mins ago | 141 Views

'Brutal' shona police officers fail to have case dismissed

38 mins ago | 131 Views

Western Commonage suspends proceedings: 12 prosecutors in isolation

39 mins ago | 49 Views

Gono defends 'RBZ looting' on TV debate

39 mins ago | 158 Views

Ngarivhume used inciting language: Court

40 mins ago | 121 Views

Zimbabwe's Covid-19 deaths now 28

40 mins ago | 85 Views

6 TV channels to get licences

40 mins ago | 57 Views

3 tips for making a good impression during video meetings

11 hrs ago | 699 Views

Position of ZAPU on demos

11 hrs ago | 2487 Views

'Mnangagwa's gvt is shooting itself in the foot'

11 hrs ago | 2288 Views

Mobile COVID-19 Test Laboratories arrive in Zimbabwe to alleviate border congestion

11 hrs ago | 889 Views

State wants Ngarivhume jailed

11 hrs ago | 1593 Views

Chaos rocks Khupe camp

11 hrs ago | 3771 Views

Mnangagwa's curfew has little to do with coronavirus pandemic

11 hrs ago | 1201 Views

'Protesters seek to spread Covid-19'

11 hrs ago | 328 Views

Chamisa's lawyer to hear his fate from court

11 hrs ago | 581 Views

Khupe shelves congress indefinitely

11 hrs ago | 655 Views

Mnangagwa picks fight with tycoon

11 hrs ago | 4607 Views

Universities forced to postpone exams

12 hrs ago | 523 Views

Expelled MDC Alliance MPs to lose vehicles

12 hrs ago | 1076 Views

Ekusileni in dire straits

12 hrs ago | 412 Views

Tobacco auction faces collapse

12 hrs ago | 477 Views

Lawyers worry over Mthuli Ncube silence

12 hrs ago | 624 Views

Demo timing might be wrong

12 hrs ago | 400 Views

Chief Mathupula denounces death penalty

12 hrs ago | 265 Views

High Court suspends police seizure of Econet database

12 hrs ago | 302 Views

Mwonzora speaks on Chin'ono, Ngarivhume 'harassment'

12 hrs ago | 807 Views

Zimbabwe curfew fuels tension

12 hrs ago | 574 Views

Chamisa's MDC yet to finalise audit

12 hrs ago | 287 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days