Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe govt, Old Mutual smoke peace pipe

by Staff reporter
11 secs ago | Views
GOVERNMENT is set to hold a crucial meeting with Old Mutual over the standoff between the two parties in which the largest financial services company has been accused of stoking currency volatility on the parallel market.

The meeting is being held for the authorities and Old Mutual to come to an understanding and chart the way forward.

Old Mutual is accused by the government of contributing to the weakening of the local currency through the Old Mutual Implied Rate (OMIR), one of the few gauges of Zimbabwe's exchange rate through comparing the price of the financial services company's shares in the United Kingdom, South Africa and locally.

Finance minister Mthuli Ncube suspended the fungibility of Old Mutual, Seed Co and PPC shares for a period of 12 months in March this year.

The government also suspended trading on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) last month to investigate what it called illicit activities on the local bourse.

Zanu-PF has recommended that Old Mutual be delisted from the stock market and be listed on a foreign currency-denominated bourse that will be set up by the government.

Well-placed sources revealed that government officials, who include Ncube and his permanent secretary George Guvamatanga, will meet Old Mutual executives on Monday.

Representatives of the Securities and Exchange Commission and the ZSE will also attend the meeting.

"The meeting will set up a final roadmap for the listing of Old Mutual on the local bourse," a source revealed last night.

"Several options will be tabled for discussion at the meeting. These include Old Mutual listing on the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange to be set up by government in which trading will be in foreign currency and the option of Old Mutual continuing to trade on the local bourse, but under certain conditions. However, I must stress that kicking them out of the Zimbabwe market is not an option."

As to the resumption of trading on the ZSE, insiders say, the investigation is expected to take up to six weeks from the time it was suspended.

"It took 14 days to download the data and it will take four weeks or less to sift through the data and carry out investigations by the forensic auditors. So it has been almost three weeks," a source revealed.

During a webinar this week, Ncube said government will allow resumption of trading on the ZSE only after investigations on allegations that led to the suspension of the bourse are concluded, estimating that it might take a week or two.

A senior government said trading should start within the next two weeks.

The suspension of trading on the local stock market has been damaging to the economy.

South African money manager Allan Gray slashed the valuations of Zimbabwean stocks in its African fund by 45% as a result of the suspended trading.

The ZSE platform carries daily transactions of more than ZW$10 million which means at least ZW$190 million in transactions has been lost during the suspension.



Source - the independent

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe pleads with SA to suspend deportations

1 min ago | 0 Views

Chin'ono spends fourth night in remand prison

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Nasty row erupts over farms

2 mins ago | 1 Views

#ZimbabweansMustFall trending in South Africa

4 mins ago | 7 Views

Jonathan Moyo denies hand in Mugabe atrocities

4 mins ago | 2 Views

Mobocracy, 'dofocracy' and the myth of new dispensation

5 mins ago | 1 Views

200 Air Zimbabwe passengers stranded in Wuhan

7 mins ago | 30 Views

Harare, Bulawayo face total Covid-19 lockdown

8 mins ago | 43 Views

Khupe, top party executives 'exposed' to COVID-19

8 mins ago | 34 Views

'Calling for Zanu-PF ouster not criminal'

9 mins ago | 25 Views

'Mnangagwa ignoring silent genocide at public hospitals'

10 mins ago | 14 Views

Fired MDC MP vows undying Chamisa loyalty

11 mins ago | 33 Views

Zanu-PF militia evicts 100 Chiredzi families

12 mins ago | 21 Views

CIO operative breaks suspected maize thief's arm

13 mins ago | 16 Views

'I'm not Benjani, but Mpenjani'

14 mins ago | 29 Views

BCC warns against smuggling of corpses

14 mins ago | 8 Views

Open letter to ZRP boss Matanga

15 mins ago | 10 Views

Khupe has failed MDC-T

16 mins ago | 16 Views

Typical Zanu-PF arrogance cannot mask its failings

17 mins ago | 8 Views

Zimbabwe's future bright, claims Mthuli Ncube

17 mins ago | 6 Views

Gono says never took RBZ farm merchanisation freebies

18 mins ago | 13 Views

Zanu-PF UK member condemns planned demos

39 mins ago | 70 Views

Over 1 000 arrested for violating Covid-19 curfew

39 mins ago | 106 Views

Bulawayo residents sue over Mnangagwa's street names

39 mins ago | 145 Views

'Brutal' shona police officers fail to have case dismissed

40 mins ago | 142 Views

Western Commonage suspends proceedings: 12 prosecutors in isolation

40 mins ago | 53 Views

Gono defends 'RBZ looting' on TV debate

41 mins ago | 166 Views

Ngarivhume used inciting language: Court

41 mins ago | 124 Views

Zimbabwe's Covid-19 deaths now 28

42 mins ago | 91 Views

6 TV channels to get licences

42 mins ago | 59 Views

3 tips for making a good impression during video meetings

11 hrs ago | 700 Views

Position of ZAPU on demos

11 hrs ago | 2493 Views

'Mnangagwa's gvt is shooting itself in the foot'

11 hrs ago | 2296 Views

Mobile COVID-19 Test Laboratories arrive in Zimbabwe to alleviate border congestion

11 hrs ago | 889 Views

State wants Ngarivhume jailed

11 hrs ago | 1604 Views

Chaos rocks Khupe camp

11 hrs ago | 3786 Views

Mnangagwa's curfew has little to do with coronavirus pandemic

11 hrs ago | 1202 Views

'Protesters seek to spread Covid-19'

11 hrs ago | 328 Views

Chamisa's lawyer to hear his fate from court

11 hrs ago | 586 Views

Khupe shelves congress indefinitely

11 hrs ago | 657 Views

Mnangagwa picks fight with tycoon

11 hrs ago | 4614 Views

Universities forced to postpone exams

12 hrs ago | 525 Views

Expelled MDC Alliance MPs to lose vehicles

12 hrs ago | 1088 Views

Ekusileni in dire straits

12 hrs ago | 413 Views

Tobacco auction faces collapse

12 hrs ago | 477 Views

Lawyers worry over Mthuli Ncube silence

12 hrs ago | 624 Views

Demo timing might be wrong

12 hrs ago | 400 Views

Chief Mathupula denounces death penalty

12 hrs ago | 265 Views

High Court suspends police seizure of Econet database

12 hrs ago | 303 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days